Varja wind farm scaled back by one‑third in revised plan

In Ida‑Virumaa's Lüganuse municipality, the planning of the first part of the Varja wind farm is nearing completion, and construction of 12 turbines should begin next year. Compared with the original plan, the park has become one‑third smaller.

The Varja wind farm consists of four parts. The eastern and western sections have progressed the furthest, and a total of 12 turbines should rise there next year.

When the current state of the wind‑farm development was introduced to local residents, the main concern of those who attended was the impact of the turbines on the living environment. There is fear that if all wind farms planned in the municipality are built, those who can will move elsewhere. This despite the planned compensation measures.

"Young people who have built a home here and had children will move away, they will simply leave, there is nothing to be done," said local resident Jane Varimaa.

At present, Lüganuse municipality has 27 turbines. Various developments foresee the construction of another 150 turbines, but municipal leaders are certain that so many will not be built. The Varja wind farm has also become one‑third smaller during the five‑year administrative process. The turbines will be lower than planned.

Gregor Raudvere, member of the management board of Varja Windfarm, said that initially the plan was to build 32 to 34 turbines. By now, the number has reached 23. "The fact is that across the country all developers start planning with maximum possibility, and afterwards it becomes clear which positions are specifically feasible," he said.

According to Raudvere, this may indeed cause confusion among people. "Certainly, in such volumes, not all of the turbines planned will be built in local municipalities," he added.

Lüganuse municipality has given wind‑project initiators the directive that they must reach agreement with residents who fall within the disturbance area.

Chairman of Lüganuse municipal council Mart Kivistik noted that the municipality has clearly sent a message to all developers that the municipality will not act against people's property. "We will not establish any planning before all people's consents have been obtained, regardless of what the matter concerns — whether line corridors or turbine‑blade height," he said.

According to the Varja wind‑farm developer, at least 90 million euros will be invested in the completion of the first dozen turbines. They will produce about 250 gigawatt‑hours of electricity per year.

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