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Estonian choreographer's ballets to premiere as two-part evening in Tartu

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Estonian ballet dancer and choreographer Jevgeni Grib.
Estonian ballet dancer and choreographer Jevgeni Grib. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
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Two of Estonian choreographer Jevgeni Grib's ballets will share the stage for the first time Saturday as Vanemuine Theater pairs "Keep a Light in the Window" with "Tango."

Premiering September 26, the new two-part program at Vanemuine's Small House opens with "Keep a Light in the Window," which follows the lives of people in a single tall apartment building through stories of love, loneliness, waiting and farewells.

Originally created as a short-form work, the ballet earned Grib the Estonian Theater Union's 2019 Ballet Award.

"Tango" explores the meeting of a man and woman, their attraction and opposition, using the language and imagery of tango to examine tension and intimacy between two people.

Grib serves as choreographer, set designer and costume designer for both works.

He said "Keep a Light in the Window" draws on childhood memories of walking through the city with his grandmother.

"All four parts of this ballet actually contain a little of my own story and experiences," he noted.

He describes "Tango" as one of his more emotional works, built around passion, mystery, intimacy and visual imagery.

Better together

The two works, which first premiered at the Estonian National Opera in 2018 and 2020, respectively, have never before been performed together in a single evening.

"One is more grounded in life and contemplative, while the other fuels passion and imagination while offering visual pleasure," Grib said.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

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