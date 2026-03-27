One of world's oldest ballets comes to Tallinn with 1950s twist

"The Wayward Daughter" premiered in Tallinn Thursday as the Estonian National Opera stages French choreographer Marc Ribaud's 1950s twist on the 1789 ballet classic.

Ribaud sets the comedy ballet in 1950s Southern France, injecting it with a strong dose of swing, twist and rock and roll. He said the era was perfect because it marked a time when women began choosing their own way, giving the centuries-old tale more modern resonance.

When country belle Lise falls in love with farm lad Colas, she upsets the widow Simone, her overbearing mother. Simone has her own ideas about who her daughter should marry, but Alain, the son of a pompous and wealthy vineyard owner, is not at all to Lise's liking.

A string of mischievous events follow that deliver Lise from Alain's clutches and her mother's apron strings and into the arms of her lover Colas.

Principal dancer William Newton, who stars as Simone, emphasized the physical demands of the role, whose mannerisms demand he consider what every single part of his body is doing.

"If I'm Sigfried onstage, I have to stand a certain way," Newton said. "This is very much the complete opposite of that. It's just getting that into your body and trying to embody your character."

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