Estonia Drama Theater expands range of productions with English subtitles

The Estonia Drama Theater in Tallinn is expanding its range of productions with English subtitles to make performances more accessible to non-Estonian speakers.

Starting this February, the Estonia Drama Theater will be setting aside a small number of tickets for selected performances especially for non-Estonian speaking theater lovers.

First up, on February 4 and 5, is "Once Upon a Time in Lebanon," based on the TV series "Trading Life" developed by Ove Musting, Mehis Pihla, and Siret Campbell, as well as Tiit Pruuli's investigative work "Anti-Lebanon 2011."

The story is inspired by real events, beginning on March 23, 2011, when Lebanese police found seven bicycles with hiking gear in a roadside ditch. Among the items were ID cards belonging to Estonian citizens.

A few hours later, a crisis meeting is held at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Soon, it becomes clear this is a hostage crisis. This is the first time the Estonian government has had to confront terrorist organizations in the Middle East to bring its citizens back. If the task is to release the Estonian hostages in Lebanon, where do you even begin?

"Once Upon a Time in Lebanon" is also showing with English subtitles on March 19 and 26, and April 10, 25 and 27.

On February 20, March 14 and 16, there will be performances of "Eisenstein" with English and Russian subtitles.

"Eisenstein" is the latest work by Mikhail Durnenkov, a Russian playwright presently residing in Helsinki and a prominent figure in the dissenting Russian theater scene Teatr.doc.

It emerges from a collaborative effort with actor and director Julia Aug, who relocated from Russia to Estonia. "Eisenstein" endeavors to delve into the origins of the ongoing events in Estonia's neighboring country and to comprehend why they persist without cessation.

On March 9 and 10, "Totalitarian Romance" by Lithuanian playwright Marius Ivaškevičius, will likewise be performed with English and Russian subtitles.

"Totalitarian Romance" explores the cruelty of Soviet and post-Soviet dictatorships through the "mankurt" legend (a slave with no memory) and is inspired by conversations with Tajik director Barzu Abdurazzakov.

