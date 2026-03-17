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Tallinn venue featuring English-language performances this month

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Kristina Norman's
Kristina Norman's "The Dew Point." Source: Kanuti Gildi SAAL
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March may be halfway over, but Kanuti Gildi SAAL still has three English-language performances this month, focused on themes ranging from family reflections to women in film.

This month's program features "Three Ballads, a Story and My Mother's Estate" by Maike Lond, "The Dew Point" by Kristina Norman and "B-MOVIES" by Italian artist Carolina Cappelli.

Created in collaboration with her 19-year-old son Lukas Jansen and dramaturg Kim Noble, Lond's comeback production, "Three Ballads, a Story and My Mother's Estate" blends personal storytelling with a look at the realities of freelance artist life.

The performance centers on a parent-child relationship shaped by major life events often left out of biographies, while also taking a humorous look at what it means to grow up with artist parents.

Sauna renovations, women in horror flicks

Premiering at Helsinki's Baltic Circle Festival last year, Norman's "The Dew Point" continues her documentary-style lecture performances, combining video and personal narrative to examine how people define security in times of war.

At its core is Norman's renovation of a Soviet-era sauna in the Estonian countryside with her father, a former conscript in the 1970s Soviet Army, reflecting broader tensions in the Baltic region.

The program closes with Cappelli's "B-MOVIES," a performance that begins as a film pitch for a work-in-progress about female secondary characters and evolves into a wider exploration of how women are portrayed in film, particularly in the horror genre.

Cappelli will also lead a public workshop on April 2, expanding on her research into female archetypes, tropes and on-screen representation.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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