Cultural critic recommends Estonia's top summer festivals

Speaking on ETV show "Terevisioon," cultural critic Andrei Liimets spoke about a selection of what he believes will be the highlights of the festival season in Estonia this summer. Treski Fest, Valga Hot Shorts and KiKuMu were among Liimets' top picks.

KiKuMu

July 11–13

Jäneda Training Center (Jäneda Õppekeskus)

This summer, for the first time, the KiKuMu festival, which combines cinema, music and art will take place in Jäneda, Lääne-Viru County, around one hour's drive from Tallinn.

KiKuMu is the brainchild of the people behind the Saund festival, which has been held in Hiiumaa for many years.

According to Liimets, the festival's music program features a number of world-class alternative acts. Amng them is British radio legend Gilles Peterson, considered by many to be the world's best DJ. There are also a number of Estonian artists already confirmed for KiKuMu, including The Boondocks, Maria Kallastu and Maarja Nutt.

Liimets also highlighted the uniqueness of the festival's location as a major attraction. "Jäneda is maybe not a place you go to every day. It's a completely new and exciting place to discover," he said.

More information about KiKuMu is available here.

Valga Hot Shorts

July 18–20

Valga Cultural Center, Valga County.

Valga Hot Shorts is a short film festival held in the town of Valga. This year, it will take place for the second time having initially been part of Tartu's year as European Capital of Culture.

According to Liimets, Valga Hot Shorts will feature wall-to-wall short films, with something for everyone. It also provides a great opportunity to explore the twin towns of Valga and Valka, which straddle Estonia's southern border with Latvia.

More information about Valga Hot Shorts is available here.

Saal Biennial

August 21–30

Kanuti Gildi Saal, Tallinn

For those who want to find out what is happening in world theater and how it relates to the Estonian scene, the Saal Biennial is the place to be this August, according to Liimets. "I've been to see things completely out of the blue and I'm always positively surprised," he said.

This year's Saal Biennial will feature performances by Netti Nüganen, Michikazu Matsune, Ramona Nagabczyńska, Ásrún Magnúsdóttir, and Alexander Roberts, with the full program set to be announced later in June

According to the critic, while none of the performance can be described as classical theater, not are they too extreme and can be enjoyed by everyone.

More information about Saal Biennial is available here.

Treski Fest

August 8–10

Treski, Setomaa

Taking place in the unique surroundings of Treski and featuring four live music stages as well as a nightclub, the festival is the passion project of top musician and culture manager Jalmar Vabarna (Trad.Attack!, Zetod), who wanted to bring "good vibes, good food, good spirit and good people" to his native Setomaa.

Now in its fourth year, according to Liimets, the lineup this summer is particularly strong, including the final performance by Trad.Attack! before the band take an extended hiatus. "I think it's probably got the best choice of Estonian musicians this summer," Liimets said.

More information about Treski Fest is available here.

