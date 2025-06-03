Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

The Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh was held for the third time in collaboration between Jazzkaar and UNESCO City of Music Tallinn. The festival consisted of three parts: a music camp, a public festival day on June 1 and a music day for schools on June 2.

The Kräsh music camp, held from May 29 to 31, brought together music enthusiasts aged 8 to 16, who spent three days creating, rehearsing and recording music together, visiting experience centers and performing on the festival's "From Youth to Youth" stage. The young participants were mentored by Hanna-Liina Võsa, Miina Kullamaa, Pille-Rite Rei and Lauri Kadalipp.

On the public festival day, June 1, held at the Estonian Youth Theater, more than 500 music and culture enthusiasts took part in workshops and discussion circles, learned new skills and enjoyed concerts by youth groups as well as performances by Puuluup and Liisi Koikson, Saara Pius with a band of jazz musicians and Airi Liiva with Laulupesa's children's songs.

For the first time, an entire day of the festival was dedicated exclusively to students from various schools who had registered in advance. On June 2, the Youth Theater was taken over by students from grades 1-4 and 5-8. The day began with a panel discussion featuring säm, Birgit Sarrap, Mikk Kaasik and Hanna-Liina Võsa. Performances followed by youth ensembles from the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA), with workshops led by Hele-Riin Uib, Mikk Langeproon and säm. The day concluded with a concert by Liisi Koikson and Joel Remmel.

The mission of the Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh is to spark a passion for music among young people, provide high-quality concert experiences for young audiences and offer aspiring musicians professional opportunities for artistic expression.

--

