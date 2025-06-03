X!

Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

News
Kräsh 2025.
Open gallery
37 photos
News

The Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh was held for the third time in collaboration between Jazzkaar and UNESCO City of Music Tallinn. The festival consisted of three parts: a music camp, a public festival day on June 1 and a music day for schools on June 2.

The Kräsh music camp, held from May 29 to 31, brought together music enthusiasts aged 8 to 16, who spent three days creating, rehearsing and recording music together, visiting experience centers and performing on the festival's "From Youth to Youth" stage. The young participants were mentored by Hanna-Liina Võsa, Miina Kullamaa, Pille-Rite Rei and Lauri Kadalipp.

On the public festival day, June 1, held at the Estonian Youth Theater, more than 500 music and culture enthusiasts took part in workshops and discussion circles, learned new skills and enjoyed concerts by youth groups as well as performances by Puuluup and Liisi Koikson, Saara Pius with a band of jazz musicians and Airi Liiva with Laulupesa's children's songs.

For the first time, an entire day of the festival was dedicated exclusively to students from various schools who had registered in advance. On June 2, the Youth Theater was taken over by students from grades 1-4 and 5-8. The day began with a panel discussion featuring säm, Birgit Sarrap, Mikk Kaasik and Hanna-Liina Võsa. Performances followed by youth ensembles from the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA), with workshops led by Hele-Riin Uib, Mikk Langeproon and säm. The day concluded with a concert by Liisi Koikson and Joel Remmel.

The mission of the Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh is to spark a passion for music among young people, provide high-quality concert experiences for young audiences and offer aspiring musicians professional opportunities for artistic expression.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:26

Gallery: Third Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival Kräsh takes place

11:49

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

11:11

May in stores: dairy prices inching upward

10:40

Ministry would allow use of license plate data only in specific cases

10:12

Võru gets its own twist on the 'Northern frog' with new statue

09:41

Ingrid Nielsen: Nature must survive wind turbines

09:16

Estonian forces' drones chief hails success of Ukraine's strikes on Russia

08:56

Expert: Ukraine's drone strikes impact Russia's longer-term strategic planning

08:32

University of Tartu rebuilding central Tallinn law faculty building

08:32

Consumer prices up 4.6 percent on year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo