Gallery: Rita Ray wins President's Young Cultural Figure award

Rita Ray awarded Young Cultural Figure Award 2024 by Alar Karis.
31 photos
Musician Rita Ray received the President's Young Cultural Figure Award on Monday.

Ray, whose real name is Kristi Raias, was born in 1996 and graduated from the Georg Otsa Tallinn Music School with a major in pop-jazz singing and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater with a major in jazz singing.

She released her debut album "Old Love Will Rust" in November 2019, which earned four nominations at the 2020 Estonian Music Awards, including album of the year, female artist of the year, debut album of the year and pop artist of the year.

In 2022, Rita Ray released the album "A Life of Its Own" which earned her the award for female artist of the year and album of the year at the Estonian Music Awards.

President Alar Karis presented Raias with the award on Monday.

The Young Cultural Figure Award recognizes an Estonian cultural figure aged 35 or younger, whose accomplishments in the field of creative arts have won wide recognition or who has, with his or her works or activities in the field of creative arts, considerably contributed to making Estonia and Estonian culture known in the world. €5,000 is given to the winner.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

