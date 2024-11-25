X!

Jazz legend Marcus Miller announces 2025 Tallinn show

News
Two-time Grammy winner Marcus Miller is set to perform live at the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn next October. With a career spanning over 30 years, Miller has worked with some of the biggest names in modern music.

Marcus Miller's distinctive, innovative style combines technical brilliance with the soulful grooves of funk, which has led Bass Player Magazine to name him one of the ten most influential jazz musicians of his generation.

A longtime collaborator of Miles Davis, Miller played a crucial role in defining Davis' sound in the 1980s, co-producing and composing for the groundbreaking album "Tutu." Miller's contributions to this critically acclaimed album have solidified it as a touchstone in contemporary jazz.

His bass guitar has provided the backbone to several timeless hits, from Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us" to Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much." Miller has also performed on songs by the likes of Chaka Khan, David Sanborn, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Elton John, Al Jarreau and Bryan Ferry.

In addition to his two Grammy Awards, Miller was also given the prestigious Edison Award for Lifetime Achievement in Jazz in 2013 and the Victoire du Jazz from France in 2010.

Miller's recent works, including "Afrodeezia" and "Laid Black," explore the cultural intersections of jazz with global influences, blending the traditional with the modern through Afrobeat, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel. Miller's Tallinn show will be part of a world tour celebrating his illustrious career and new musical directions.

Marcus Miller's show in Tallinn takes place on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at the Alexela Concert Hall. Tickets are available from Piletilevi.

---

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

