Jacob Collier to ERR: Music is the best language to translate life into emotion

News
Jacob Collier and Take 6 perform in Tartu.
Jacob Collier and Take 6 perform in Tartu. Source: Silver Gutmann / Taru 2024
News

On Thursday, July 18, British singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer Jacob Collier performed at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) with Take 6. In an interview with ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera", Collier said that for him, music is one of the best languages in the world for translating life into emotion.

London-based multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier has been named by many prestigious publications as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation. His work is influenced by a range of styles from pop to jazz as well as classical music.

"I think music comes from life. All the best ideas come from life itself and all the best sounds and feelings come from life. Music is one of the best languages in the world for translating life into emotion. So, I look around at the world, I listen to the world and the people I know, and musical heroes of mine. And it all comes together like a great big explosion and that's how music is born," Collier told ERR.

At the Tartu show, Collier was joined on stage by one of biggest musical influences - legendary American a cappella sextet Take 6.

"Take 6 taught me a sense of harmony when I was a teenager. They were in some ways my greatest heroes. They are amazing musicians," said Collier. "When I was growing up, I used to listen to them singing and it was very inspiring. So, to perform with them now here in Tartu is very cool."

Collier was also joined on stage by the specially assembled Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Valter Soosalu.

"Collier is an extremely quick musical thinker and performer. It's impressive to see how much versatility one professional can have. As a musician, he is like a little wonder of the world, which is great to see from the sidelines, especially up close," said Soosalu.

Collier has released four solo albums to date and won five Grammy Awards. His ability to connect with concert audiences has also attracted particular attention from fans.

"The dialogue between the audience and the performers on stage, the synergy was very immediate and in some ways, you could even say intimate, even though it was a really large scale operation. I think this was the most special concert of the year," said Soosalu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera!

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:59

Four art residents explore hidden history of South Estonia

14:28

Jacob Collier to ERR: Music is the best language to translate life into emotion

13:45

RMK using helicopters and AI to map out storm and beetle damage in forests

12:51

Gallery: 2024 Punk & Rock Festival takes place in Tartu

12:08

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

11:15

Estonian sprinter Miia Ott wins U-18 bronze in Slovakia

10:23

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

09:22

Borrell: Estonia a role model for EU and NATO countries on defense spending

08:25

Michal: Ministry leaders told to make cutbacks probably had a sleepless night

07:53

Suspected cholera case not confirmed by Health Board lab tests

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

Tallinn tram services to restart in August

18.07

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

19.07

EDF colonel: Russia's Kronstadt naval parade canceled

19.07

Electricity may cost up to 3 percent more after European grid synchronization

12:08

Estonian opposition parties critical of new coalition agreement

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo