Jacob Collier to ERR: Music is the best language to translate life into emotion

On Thursday, July 18, British singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer Jacob Collier performed at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) with Take 6. In an interview with ETV show "Aktuaalne kaamera", Collier said that for him, music is one of the best languages in the world for translating life into emotion.

London-based multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier has been named by many prestigious publications as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation. His work is influenced by a range of styles from pop to jazz as well as classical music.

"I think music comes from life. All the best ideas come from life itself and all the best sounds and feelings come from life. Music is one of the best languages in the world for translating life into emotion. So, I look around at the world, I listen to the world and the people I know, and musical heroes of mine. And it all comes together like a great big explosion and that's how music is born," Collier told ERR.

At the Tartu show, Collier was joined on stage by one of biggest musical influences - legendary American a cappella sextet Take 6.

"Take 6 taught me a sense of harmony when I was a teenager. They were in some ways my greatest heroes. They are amazing musicians," said Collier. "When I was growing up, I used to listen to them singing and it was very inspiring. So, to perform with them now here in Tartu is very cool."

Collier was also joined on stage by the specially assembled Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Valter Soosalu.

"Collier is an extremely quick musical thinker and performer. It's impressive to see how much versatility one professional can have. As a musician, he is like a little wonder of the world, which is great to see from the sidelines, especially up close," said Soosalu.

Collier has released four solo albums to date and won five Grammy Awards. His ability to connect with concert audiences has also attracted particular attention from fans.

"The dialogue between the audience and the performers on stage, the synergy was very immediate and in some ways, you could even say intimate, even though it was a really large scale operation. I think this was the most special concert of the year," said Soosalu.

