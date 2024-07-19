Tartu's Ukrainians display Kaleidoscope of Emotions in joint art project

This Sunday (July 21), "Kaleidoscope of Emotions," a collective work of art created by Ukrainian refugees who have started a new life in Tartu, is set to be unveiled on the city's Car-free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee).

During the event, culture manager Alina Paas, artist Viktoria Berezina, and psychologist Ruslana Romaneskul will all be on hand to introduce the work, which is entitled "Kaleidoscope of Emotions." There will also be the opportunity to participate in several Ukrainian art and crafts workshops.

Two years ago, more than 5,000 Ukrainians found refuge in Southern Estonia and began a new life here. "The people who came here because of the war had to build new homes and social networks, find new jobs and learn a new language while the war continues in Ukraine," said Alina Paas, one of the leaders of Tartu-based NGO Ukraina Maja (Ukraine House).

"News from Ukraine and life in Estonia are constantly in surreal contrast [to one another] and create emotions that are not easy to understand and manage," said Paas.

As a result, Ukraina Maja is constantly looking for ways to support Ukrainians through these challenges. This led to the creation of the "Kaleidoscope of Emotions" project in cooperation with Tartu 2024 European Capital of Culture.

In 2023-2024, a total of 16 group meetings were held for Ukrainians living in Tartu. Ukrainian psychologist Ruslana Romaneskul and other experts offered the participants a safe environment for conversation, as well as a range of techniques to help understand, express, and manage their emotions.

During those meetings, colorful nets of the type usually used for camouflage, were also woven. The color and placement of each strip of fabric woven into the net expresses the emotions – joy, sadness, anger, or hope – that the Ukrainian person weaving it felt at that moment.

The communal artwork "Kaleidoscope of Emotions," which was assembled from nets under the guidance of artist Viktoria Berezina thus expresses the spectrum of emotions that Ukrainians living in Estonia experience every day.

The jointly-created work of art can be viewed on Tartu's Car-Free Avenue from July 19 to July 28.

The public unveiling of the work will also take place at the same location on Sunday, July 21 at midday. During the event, the organizers of the "Kaleidoscope of Emotions" project will talk about the artwork and Ukrainians living in Tartu will share their experiences related to mental health during the ongoing war. Visitors will also be able to participate in a series of free workshops in which they can make traditional motanka dolls under the guidance of Anna Sumõk, and create collages with artist Viktoria Berezina.

More information about the "Kaleidoscope of Emotions" project is available here.

--

