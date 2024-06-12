New exhibiton of art created in war opens at University of Tartu Art Museum

Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina's work is featured in a new exhibition at the University of Tartu Art Museum.
On Friday, June 14, a new exhibition of art created during war is set to open at the University of Tartu Art Museum. "Wandering in the storms of the world. Art created in the shadows of war: Geislingen 1944 – Tartu 2024" features a selection of works by Ukrainian and Estonian artists along with archival materials and personal stories.

This summer will mark 80 years since the "Great Escape," when an estimated 80,000 people fled from Estonia to escape the invading Red Army. More than half of them found temporary or permanent refuge in Germany, including in the Geislingen refugee camp. There, Estonians developed their own community, establishing their own school, newspapers, amateur dramatics group and a choir in a remarkably short time.

"Art reflects what is happening in the society," said the exhibition's curator Kadri Asmer. "This exhibition presents some topics that artists engaged in during the war. The artworks demonstrate the importance of culture in the self-determination of nations." 

Unfortunately, Europe is in a similar situation today, as many people have been forced to seek refuge from war and some of them have come to Tartu. The exhibition introduces Ukrainian artists living and working in Tartu – Viktoria Berezina, Anna Ryazanova, Hanna Davõdova, Martha Martovska and others.

The exhibition also gives an insight into lives and works of three Estonian artists who lived in Geislingen and who also had studied in Tartu – Agathe Veeber, Endel Kõks and Hans Tsirk.

The exhibition ponders the question of what the meaning of art and creativity is in the foreign culture at a time when one's homeland is engulfed in war. It includes a collection of artworks, archival materials and artists' personal stories

"Wandering in the storms of the world. Art created in the shadows of war: Geislingen 1944 – Tartu 2024" opens on Friday June 14 at the University of Tartu Art Museum. The exhibition will remain on display until December 15.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

