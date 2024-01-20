X

Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina opens new exhibition in Tartu

News
Viktoria Berezina.
Viktoria Berezina. Source: Heikki Leis
News

This week a new solo exhibition by Ukrainian artist Viktoria Berezina entitled "I am in Nature: Nature is in me" opened at the Haki Gallery in Tartu.

Berezina is known to many as the author of "Viktoria's Letters" – a public war diary for Estonians, written in correspondence with Tartu gallerist Raul Oreškin during the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Those letters have now been published as a book, "My Kherson. Letters from Ukraine" ("Minu Herson: Kirjad Ukrainast"),

The exhibition "I am in nature. Nature is in me," has been created by Berezina while living in Estonia. The works of art on display recreate the human journey to the sources of nature's power.

"War devastates not only people's material world, but also their inner world. The chaos caused by war undermines the very foundation of being – beliefs and perceptions about ourselves and the world we live in, leaving gaps in our minds and a sickening emptiness in our souls," said Viktoria Berezina, at the exhibition's opening.

"I've often wondered, what can fill the emptiness of my soul? Only something bigger and deeper. For me, it is nature. Nature has become a source of hope and inspiration for me, healing the wounded soul and bringing it back to life, just as nature awakens after a long winter sleep," she added.

Viktoria Berezina was born in 1994 in Kherson, Ukraine. She is a freelance artist and graphic designer, as well co-founder and organizer of the art festival "Mycelium."

Berezina's exhibition "I am in Nature: Nature is in me" is open at Taru's Haki Gallery until February 23.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

