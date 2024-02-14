'Voice of Canvas' to combine Ukrainian art, music and storytelling in Tartu

This Sunday, "Voice of Canvas," an evening of arts, music and dialogue, accompanied by non-linear storytelling about well-known Ukrainian artists' lives, takes place at Tartu's TYPA Center. Organizer Nina Kozachynska told ERR News that when facing uncertainty and grief, art can help in a number of ways.

Renowned Ukrainian artists Ivan Marchuk, Mariia Prymachenko, Mariia Bashkyrtseva and Anatoliy Kryvolap never met in person. However, during the "Voice of Canvas," evening of arts and dialogue, they will share their life stories as their pictures from the 19th and 20th centuries are intertwined with both visual art and music.

According to a press release, "Voice of Canvas" is about meanings, that are somewhat inexpressible merely by words: hope, aspiration, distress, love, and home, which is always with you.

Organizer Nina Kozachynska told ERR News that the idea behind "Voice of Canvas" stemmed from her interest in the pre-language processes reflected by art.

"Our project, 'Voice of Canvas,' initially grew as a combination of Ukrainian song lines and paintings in the form of postcards and posters to encourage donations. I remember I was saying to my friend that I didn't do enough help. My friend answered with ingenious simplicity: 'Then do! Why don't you do something with paintings, say, postcards?' I could not be more grateful for her remark at that time."

"Curiously, in times of experiencing subtle feelings and intensive emotions, people are usually silent. And so are paintings, some of them with meanings inexpressible by words. I thought music could be a great component to help express experiences for which we usually lack words," Kozachynska explained.

"Soon, I came up with the idea of a musical-painting session, where the painter (Daria Shevchenko) and musician (Yaryna Karaulshchikova) would perform simultaneously, interacting with the audience solely through forms of art."

Kozachynska, who is originally from Kyiv, first came to Tartu to study for a master's degree back in 2021.

She describes art as "a receptacle of experience: it can be therapy, if you will, it may arise out of loneliness and eventually make you feel you belong. If you are searching for answers, it can provide you with them, just by highlighting your questions. And with the same precision, it will give you warmth and hope when you need them the most."

For Ukrainians, including those who are now abroad and may feel "groundless," art can be helpful in a number of ways, Kozachynska added.

"In times of war, when people face uncertainty and grief, art may either give them a form of expression or speak from the perspective of those who have experienced similar feelings. I hope this moment of recognition, resonance, and, thus, unification helps people feel better."

"We have diverse examples of art in Ukraine: decorative and applied arts, mesmerizing painting techniques, and meditative landscapes," Kozachynska said.

"At the 'Voice of Canvas' event, we will also tell stories about some of the best-known Ukrainian artists. We have so many potential paths for cultural recognition and personal rediscovery, a multitude of artworks to resonate with, and experiences to relate to! We just need to have a closer look and lend an ear."

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday February 18 at Tartu's TYPA Center.

Entrance is free and donations to support Ukraine are encouraged.

More information about the event is available here.

