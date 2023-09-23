In Pictures: Ukrainian naïve artist's exhibition opens in Pärnu

The opening of the exhibition
The opening of the exhibition "I Walked in the Garden on the Green Grass" by Vadym Ishchenko. Source: Marie Virta
On September 22, the exhibition "I Walked in the Garden on the Green Grass" by Ukrainian naïve artist Vadym Ishchenko opened at the Pärnu Museum of New Art. The artist's paintings and wood sculptures poeticize everyday life in Ukrainian villages, as well as ancient customs and myths.

Born in 1970 in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ishchenko now lives in the town of Horishni Plavni, Poltava Oblast.

In Ukraine, he is better known more as a master woodcarver than as a painter and has represented Ukraine at a range of folk art exhibitions throughout Europe.

In 2019, he won second prize for his sculpture "Bench" at "Aurelia Medusa" contest in Rome.

Ishchenko's most notable work is the iconostasis of the Church of the Three Saints in the city of Horishni Plavni. The work took five years, from 2011 to 2016, from its initial design to completion.

His carvings bear the spirit of folk art, and are created using traditional methods, while the themes entwine the past with the present. The same can also be said of his paintings.

The exhibition is on display until 15 October 15, 2023.

Editor: Michael Cole

