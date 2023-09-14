Tallinn celebrates diversity during the Days of National Cultures

Tallinn will host the 9th annual Days of National Cultures, a vibrant celebration highlighting the rich cultures of the city's local ethnic minorities, from September 16 to 24.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Andrei Kante (Center) said that preserving and passing down the culture and traditions of each ethnic group is important. "Encounters with various cultures inspire us to nurture mutual understanding and respect. During the nine-day event, you will have the opportunity to learn about different cultures through food, language, music, art and workshops," Kante said.

On Saturday, September 16, the Tallinn Botanical Garden will inaugurate an exhibition of Moroccan goods and clothing.

In Tallinn Central Library and its branch libraries, cultural exhibitions featuring various national cultures will be on display, along with an international cultural painting exhibition and a book exhibition centered on national cultures at the Central Library's Department of Literature in Foreign Languages.

An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets will be presented at Väike-Karja 2 Gallery.

Tallinn Folk High School (Tallinna Rahvaülikool), located at Telliskivi 56 in Pelgulinn, will host Georgian Heritage Day. Tallinn Botanical Garden will host a Moroccan cuisine preparation demonstration, an introduction to tea ceremonies, and an Arabic calligraphy workshop.

The Pirita Library will host an event highlighting Turkish culinary culture, the Sääse Library will host an Italian-themed morning, and excursions titled "Vacationers: Seasonal Summary" will take place in Kadriorg Park. Young enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in library language circles and children's mornings.

Entry to most events is free and without registration; the Days of National Cultures 2023 program could be seen here.

The Days of National Cultures have been initiated with the aim of bringing together the ethnic minorities of Tallinn and showcasing the diversity and richness of the cultures of various communities living here.

--

