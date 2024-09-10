Tallinn's annual Days of National Cultures kick off this Saturday

News
Udmurtian vendor at an ethnic fair during Tallinn's Days of National Cultures. September 2023.
Udmurtian vendor at an ethnic fair during Tallinn's Days of National Cultures. September 2023. Source: rahvuskultuurid.ee
News

From September 14-24, Tallinn will be celebrating its 10th Days of National Cultures, an annual event celebrating the cultural diversity of Estonia's capital city.

The Days of National Cultures serve as an essential gathering place for the various communities living in Tallinn, Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said according to a press release. The event likewise serves to highlight the richness and diversity of the many cultures and traditions represented in the Estonian capital.

"Tallinn is a diverse city, and that is our strength," Oja stressed. "The Days of National Cultures, which this year is also a key event of the Year of Cultural Richness, provides a wonderful opportunity to appreciate and explore this diversity more closely."

This year's event will officially kick off on Saturday, September 14 with a traditional ethnographic fair in Tallinn's medieval Town Hall Square. Also scheduled for Saturday are a family day at the People's Museum of Tallinn, Ukrainian Borscht Day, a screening of "Slovo House: An Unfinished Novel" at Cinema Sõprus and language cafes at libraries.

Through the 24th, participants can take part in various exhibitions, concerts and national cuisine workshops, as well as lectures, cultural evenings and events specially geared toward children and youth.

One of the festival's standout events will be Venezuela Day, which will be held at the Tallinn Folk High School building in Pelgulinn on Saturday, September 21. That day's program will include a Spanish language workshop, Venezuelan games workshop and a Fiesta Venezolana complete with traditional food and music.

Most events will be free of charge.

Click here for the full program and more info on the Days of National Cultures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:18

No Estonian government consensus on new offshore wind farm support scheme

12:04

Kelly Sildaru back from injury to finish seventh in world cup event

11:58

Expert: Foreign ministers less important worldwide than they used to be

11:19

Reform Party MP charged over Tallinn apartment rental arrangement

10:54

Specialist doctor visit fee could rise to €20

10:45

Rescue Board: Smoke from Ukrainian forest fires spotted in Estonia

10:21

Reserve general: We prevent war spreading to Estonia by helping Ukraine

09:42

MPs react differently to criticism over recent China trip

09:09

Committee chair: Talk of hiking defense spend to 5 percent of GDP 'premature'

08:40

Finance minister: Complaining about price rises only makes them go up more

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.09

Nothern lights more visible in Estonia this autumn

09.09

Russian drone that entered from Belarus crashes in Latvia Updated

09.09

Former EDF chief: Without ammunition even NATO cannot prevent war reaching Estonia

08.09

Tallinn city architect: The entire city could be a paid parking zone

09.09

Which Estonian locations do foreign filmmakers prefer?

09.09

Fuel sellers: Drop in global oil prices already reached Estonia

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo