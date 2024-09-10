Tallinn's annual Days of National Cultures kick off this Saturday

From September 14-24, Tallinn will be celebrating its 10th Days of National Cultures, an annual event celebrating the cultural diversity of Estonia's capital city.

The Days of National Cultures serve as an essential gathering place for the various communities living in Tallinn, Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said according to a press release. The event likewise serves to highlight the richness and diversity of the many cultures and traditions represented in the Estonian capital.

"Tallinn is a diverse city, and that is our strength," Oja stressed. "The Days of National Cultures, which this year is also a key event of the Year of Cultural Richness, provides a wonderful opportunity to appreciate and explore this diversity more closely."

This year's event will officially kick off on Saturday, September 14 with a traditional ethnographic fair in Tallinn's medieval Town Hall Square. Also scheduled for Saturday are a family day at the People's Museum of Tallinn, Ukrainian Borscht Day, a screening of "Slovo House: An Unfinished Novel" at Cinema Sõprus and language cafes at libraries.

Through the 24th, participants can take part in various exhibitions, concerts and national cuisine workshops, as well as lectures, cultural evenings and events specially geared toward children and youth.

One of the festival's standout events will be Venezuela Day, which will be held at the Tallinn Folk High School building in Pelgulinn on Saturday, September 21. That day's program will include a Spanish language workshop, Venezuelan games workshop and a Fiesta Venezolana complete with traditional food and music.

Most events will be free of charge.

Click here for the full program and more info on the Days of National Cultures.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!