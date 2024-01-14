Gallery: 2024 Cultural Diversity Year kicks off in Estonia

In addition to 2024 being the year Tartu holds the title of European Capital of Culture, January also marked the start of Estonia's Cultural Diversity Year, dedicated to the diversity of cultures of Estonian communities and people. The country's latest theme year has already been celebrated with more than one event.

The goal of the current Cultural Diversity Year is to encourage every Estonian to better notice, appreciate and cherish the country's diversity of cultures – to see Estonia as the shared home of many cultures and to encourage more active cooperation between them, according to a press release.

With this goal in mind, the organizing Integration Foundation included various communities and people from across the country in the launch of 2024's Cultural Diversity Year.

The first event of the year saw craftspeople, singers and dancers from different parts of Estonia participate in Haapsalu's annual Epiphany Day Fair on January 6. A week later, various opening events were likewise held in Põlva, Hiiu, Võru, Viljandi, Valga, Tartu, Saare, Rapla, Pärnu, Lääne-Viru, Järva, Jõgeva, Ida-Viru and Harju counties.

These county events across the country, in turn, culminated in the official launch of the 2024 Cultural Diversity Year in the Estonian capital at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet (MUBA).

"The Cultural Diversity Year opens the door to the world of different cultures living in our shared land," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) said, declaring the start of the country's new theme year and thanking everyone contributing to it. "Your dedication brings us one step closer to understanding our cultural diversity, and thus one step closer to each other."

Participants at Saturday's kickoff event had the chance to meet people from a variety of different cultures represented in Estonia, many of whom provided opportunities to watch, listen, taste, make, dance, write and share in different aspects of their culture.

