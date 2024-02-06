X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Rescue Board in central Estonia called out in case of illegal waste burning

News
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were last week called out to a suspicious outdoor fire near the Lääne-Viru and Järva county line, regional daily Järvamaa teataja (JT) reports, which turned out to be a case of the illegal incineration of polluting waste.

Rescue Board personnel from the Aravete Brigade attending the scene at the village of Raudla, around 70 kilometers southeast of Tallinn, informed the Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) of the incident, while the authority's Järva County office said that although the indiscriminate burning of polluting waste is fortunately not as frequent as it was years ago, it does still occur putting the figure at around a dozen incidents per year in that region.

"The solution depends on each specific case, but the information about the incinerator is also forwarded to the local government, which checks the existence of organized waste transport contracts, if necessary, concludes the corresponding contracts and, in turn, explains the rules of good order and waste management," Janely Berg, manager of the Environmental Board's Järva office, said.

Even at home, only clean and untreated wood may not be burned in a regular fireplace and without permission and the special equipment required – fines for transgressors can be up to €1,200 for a private individual and as much as €400,000 in the case of a legal entity, ie. a company, JT reports.

In the Raudla case, a large hold had been dug and the waste, which included plastics, burned in it, not only an illegal act but one which can release harmful substances such as nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, sulfur dioxide, and some heavy metals and dioxins.

The full JT article (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

LHV Group profits more than double in 2023 to €140.9 million

15:23

EPL: Prosecutor general files second job application during his current term

14:48

Nortal manager recommends 'doing a Bolt' when creating a personalized state

14:16

Law change in context of EU infringement proceeding will create 20 new jobs

13:57

Agriculture chamber chief: No reason for our farmers to protest right now

13:32

Expert: Zelenskyy would need to explain to Ukrainian people any dismissal of Gen. Zaluzhnyi

13:05

Estonian policymakers say EU 2040 climate target is fair

12:53

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

12:01

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

11:26

Rescue Board in central Estonia called out in case of illegal waste burning

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.02

Galleries: Estonian, allied cadets get weeklong taste of winter warfare

05.02

Hiking Estonia's foreign labor quota to alleviate labor shortage mulled

04.02

Bus companies in a pickle as eastern border increasingly closed

05.02

Average electricity price in Estonia to double from Monday to Tuesday

05.02

Estonians withdrew €4 billion in cash from ATMs last year

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: