Rescue Board tackles Saue warehouse blaze

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were on Tuesday afternoon. called out to a fire at a warehouse in an industrial estate in Saue, around 20 kilometers southwest of Tallinn.

No injuries were sustained in the fire, which was contained by a Rescue Board team of eight, along with three Päästeliit volunteer rescuers.

The emergency center (Häirekeskus) was notified just before 4.15 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at an industrial facility on Tule tänav in Saue, which had started after some wall insulation had ignited.

As a result of the nature of the blaze, the board advised all local residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed and to switch off any air pumps or other ventilation to the outside.

On arriving at the scene Rescue Board personnel found the conflagration had already spread to the roof. Beyond that they were able to contain the blaze, get it under control and ultimately extinguish it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!