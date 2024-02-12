Two fatalities in house fires over the weekend

Two people perished in separate house fires on Sunday, in Tallinn, and in Türi, Järva County.

The tragedies bring the number of people to have perished in fires in Estonia this year to six.

The Alarm Center (Häirekeskus) at 6:41 a.m. Sunday received a report of a fire in a two-story wooden apartment building on Tallinna mnt in Türi, and Rescue Board (Päästeamet) personnel were on the scene four minutes later.

The conflagration had taken a hold and spread quickly, under the roof of the wooden building. Those exiting the building said that it was possible another individual was still inside.

A Rescue Board officer wearing breathing apparatus subsequently found the body of a woman after entering the house.

One survivor was hospitalized due to the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire was localized by a little after 9.00 a.m., and the work to fully extinguish the building's structures then began. In addition to the brigade from Türi, brigades from Paide, Järvakandi and Vändra were present, while a fire truck from Pärnu and he field manager and volunteer rescuers from Oisu and Väätsa were also on the scene.

In Tallinn, the Alarm center received a call to Puhangu street in Põhja Tallinn at 6:38 a.m. Rescue Board crews arrived four minutes later, when it became apparent that there was a slight smell combustion in the stairwell of a four-story apartment block, while smoke was rising up a ventilation shaft to the roof.

Rescue Board members then started looking for the source of the fire.

Upon further investigation, the Rescue Board personnel focused their attention on a second floor apartment which appeared to be the source of the smoke, and at 7:37 am. discovered a deceased individual, on a sofa inside the residence and which had caught fire.

Members of the Lilleküla brigade then located the conflagration's source, and used equipment to ventilate the apartment rooms and building.

No smoke detector was found to be installed in the residence.

In both cases, further proceedings will clarify causes and circumstances more precisely.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!