X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Participants in 'Z' symbol incident still on Tartu court payroll

News
Tartu Courthouse.
Tartu Courthouse. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Over a week after an incident at the Tartu courthouse in which symbols redolent of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were scrawled on internal walls, two court employees involved remain on payroll, while the matter is being processed, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

A party of three went to the courthouse on Kalevi 1 on the night of the Tartu Capital of Culture 2024 opening celebrations, Friday, January 26, and scrawled symbols evoking Russian triumphalism in Ukraine, namely the "Z" character, in the courthouse restrooms.

The three culprits were current and former employees of the Tartu courthouse, though as noted the two who are still on payroll continue to be employees and to receive a paycheck.

The court has made a statement to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) who have initiated misdemeanor proceedings – which among other things will ascertain whether the courthouse as the scene of the incident is an aggravating circumstance – while the court also says it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the court employees, who are currently working from home.

At the same time, as the incident took place in an area with limited access, ie. the courthouse, the "Z" symbol, which a court spokesperson said had not been scrawled by either of the two current employees, and was also not on public display as such – in that case a fine or arrest could have ensued.

The building hosts the first tier Tartu County Court and administrative court, and the second-tier Tartu Circuit Court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:28

Watch again: Head of Riksbank gives public lecture at the Bank of Estonia Updated

13:27

Participants in 'Z' symbol incident still on Tartu court payroll

13:24

General: We will defend Narva just the same as Tallinn or Kuressaare

12:52

Migrating geese cull permissible in Estonia again this spring

11:58

Luminor economist: Merchants raised prices more broadly in wake of VAT hike

11:19

President to decorate 151 people this year

11:13

Estonia still struggling to train enough nurses

10:01

Head of TSO: Changes of Estlink 2 damage being deliberate slim to none

09:32

Nyxair confirmed as serving flights to Estonia's two largest islands

09:13

Reflect-Narva: Seeking answers to a burning question in -17 degree weather

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.02

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

06.02

Average price of Tallinn apartments down 14 percent on month

05.02

Tallinn Airport introduces new scanners in April, liquids can stay in bags

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

06.02

Russian Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Eugene leaving Estonia Tuesday

06.02

Tartu students build Estonia's first humanoid robot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: