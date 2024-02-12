X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

PPA detains two suspects in Aruküla homicide

News
PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
News

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers detained two men suspected of murder in Harju County Saturday evening.

Around noon on Saturday the body of a 77-year-old man was found in an apartment in the town of Aruküla, around 20 kilometers from Tallinn, with evidence pointing to a violent attack having taken place.

Vadim Kuperštein, team leader of the PPAs North Prefecture crimes against the person service, said a 58-year-old and a 73-year-old man have so far been detained in relation to the case.

Both men have been declared suspects, and both were known to the victim, he said.

"However, we cannot reveal any more precise details and motives from this incident, as the investigation is still in its early stages, and the clarification of the more exact circumstances is still to come," Kuperštein added.

Criminologists and investigators immediately began collecting evidence at the scene, in order to clarify the details, he went on.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant section of the Penal Code and are being conducted by the Northern Prefecture Criminal Bureau (Põhja prefektuuri kriminaalbüroo) under the direction of the Prosecutor's Office, northern district.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:57

Jaak Aab elected Harju County SDE branch chair

11:45

Mainor Ülemiste buys up all Technopolis Ülemiste shares

11:04

ICDS chief: Trump's words driving countries to invest even more in defense

10:32

Estonia's Kregor Zirk misses out on 400m freestyle final in Doha

10:15

Olympic spot in the balance as Estonian women's épée team lose to China

09:53

Uku Toom: Talk of a heavy Riigikogu workload can now be set aside

08:58

PPA detains two suspects in Aruküla homicide

08:48

Tallinn authorities warn of freezing rain hazard due Tuesday

08:34

Two fatalities in house fires over the weekend

08:08

Estonia's leaders congratulate Alexander Stubb as Finland's next president

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.02

Merilo: Future scenario for Estonia could be very challenging

10.02

Long-range anti-ship missile system arrives in Estonia

10.02

Mexican writer living in Estonia: Setomaa and Mexico have much in common

10.02

Maria Metsalu's new performance 'Kultuur' attracts and repels

11.02

Central bank: Foreign tourists spend €1.2 billion in Estonia in 2023

11.02

Mikael Gabriel-nublu collab takes third in Finland's Eurovision entry race

11.02

More than 1,000 troops take part in Estonia's Winter Camp exercise

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: