PPA detains two suspects in Aruküla homicide

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers detained two men suspected of murder in Harju County Saturday evening.

Around noon on Saturday the body of a 77-year-old man was found in an apartment in the town of Aruküla, around 20 kilometers from Tallinn, with evidence pointing to a violent attack having taken place.

Vadim Kuperštein, team leader of the PPAs North Prefecture crimes against the person service, said a 58-year-old and a 73-year-old man have so far been detained in relation to the case.

Both men have been declared suspects, and both were known to the victim, he said.

"However, we cannot reveal any more precise details and motives from this incident, as the investigation is still in its early stages, and the clarification of the more exact circumstances is still to come," Kuperštein added.

Criminologists and investigators immediately began collecting evidence at the scene, in order to clarify the details, he went on.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the relevant section of the Penal Code and are being conducted by the Northern Prefecture Criminal Bureau (Põhja prefektuuri kriminaalbüroo) under the direction of the Prosecutor's Office, northern district.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!