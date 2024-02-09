X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Ministry: Warning messages should help prevent further accidents

News
News

The purpose of the national warning system, which sent SMS messages to thousands of people yesterday, is to prevent more people from being involved in dangerous situations, said Kadi Luht-Kallas, advisor for emergency communication at the Ministry of the Interior.

Luht-Kallas said the system was planned to be used for events such as the 11-vehicle accident on the Tallinn Ring Road on Thursday. "To prevent further accidents, to prevent further victims, that's the general rule," she explained. "If there is a risk to people around the incident."

The system is in development and is still being tested by some agencies. Yesterday, the messages arrived almost two hours after the accident.

"Yes, they were sent out relatively late, at 9.40 a.m," admitted Luht-Kallas. "The PPA has never sent out threat warning messages before, which means it is new for them and needs practice. We are wiser and will do better next time."

She also said communication could have been clearer.

"We need to learn to write well," she said. "So that the ordinary person can understand. We are used to talking about 3rd kilometer, but it would have been better to write near Laged, for example."

The EE-Alarm sent messages to almost 350,000 people. Source: ERR

Luht-Kallas also said the message's radius does not have to be circular in the future and could be better targeted to surrounding areas.

The message was received by almost 350,000 people who were within the coverage area of ​​the mobile masts designated by the Police Board.

"We do not process any personal data, the alert will be sent to those within the coverage area of the mobile base stations or masts designated by the sender," explained Luht-Kallas.

"Messages are not sent when there is a threat tomorrow or in a week's time, but when the threat is immediate and the notification could save lives," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: ETV

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Thousand obstacles separate refugees from Estonian dream

18:32

Marek Kohv: Why the War in Ukraine Will Not End This Year

17:55

Ministry: Warning messages should help prevent further accidents

17:28

Hannes Astok: Digital state on political high seas

16:55

Children's drawings of animals left in Ukraine on display at Riigikogu

16:31

Kethy Õunpuu retires from football after career spanning nearly two decades

15:56

Colonel: Presidential elections in Russia having an effect on battles in Ukraine

15:50

Estonia's Coop Pank turns record profit in 2023

15:18

Estonian men's football team to meet Sweden again, in UEFA Nations League

15:05

Expert: Putin's interview did not include a single new idea

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.02

348,000 people receive alerts after Tallinn ring road accident

08:30

Vladimir Putin: 'No interest' in attacking Poland, Latvia

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

08.02

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

08.02

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

08.02

MP: It's not easy to prevent Russians in Estonia from voting in presidential elections

08.02

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: