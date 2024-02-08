PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

A multiple car pile up at a known accident hotspot on the outskirts of Tallinn has caused traffic delays.

So far as preliminary data has it, a total of 11 vehicles collided at the 3rd kilometer of the Tallinn ring road (Tallinna ringtee) Thursday morning, causing the Police and Border Guard (PPA) to close the road in one direction.

Thursday morning's weather conditions have been snowy and cold.

The PPA says the Tallinn ring road section between the Väo junction and Jüri (see map) in the direction of Tallinn will likely be closed for at least two hours.

Area of the Tallinn ring road (Tallinna ringtee) circled in red affected by Thursday morning's accident and road closure. Source: tarktee.ee

PPA and first responders including ambulance crews were at the scene at the time of writing.

The PPA says it will provide further information as soon as possible.

Roads across Estonia were slippery in Western Estonia and snowy and icy in other parts of the country, meaning care should be taken when driving at all times, and in particular in the vicinity of intersections.

The snowfall is set to continue in places Thursday morning, though the next few days are forecast to be largely precipitation-free.

Last month, 25 vehicles were involved in the one accident on the same stretch of highway where Thursday's accident happened.

