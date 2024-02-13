X

Transport Administration advises avoiding icy roads in seven Estonian counties

News
Winter road conditions in Estonia.
Winter road conditions in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Due to severe weather conditions, the Estonian Transport Administration introduced special maintenance regimes in in seven counties on Tuesday. The Transport Administration is also advising people to avoid car travel in those counties if at all possible.

Due to freezing rain and ice, road conditions on Tuesday are challenging almost everywhere in Estonia. At 9 a.m., the Transport Administration declared special maintenance regimes on state roads in Valga County and Tartu County due to the weather.

Special road maintenance regimes were already in force on state roads in Võru, Põlva, Viljandi, Pärnu and counties, as well as on Saaremaa. They will remain in place until least until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Transport Administration is advising people to stay off these roads on Tuesday if possible. However, if it is not possible to postpone your journey, it is important to allow more time than usual to reach your destination, choose a safe speed, avoid dangerous maneuvers and remain considerate of fellow road users at all times.

The special maintenance regime resulting from the severe weather conditions means road maintenance staff will need more time than usual to carry out their work.

Minor roads and roads with lower traffic volumes have become slippery and impassable in some places. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are falling in many parts of northern, central and southern Estonia, making road conditions particularly difficult and reducing visibility.

Conditions are even more difficult by strong north-easterly and easterly winds of up to 16 m/s. In north-eastern Estonia however, the situation is better, with driving conditions deemed to be satisfactory. Air temperatures will remain between -2C and -8C throughout the day.

The latest information about road conditions in Estonia is available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

