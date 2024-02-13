X

Weather in Estonia on Tuesday windy, with sleet and snow making driving hazardous

News
A slippery sidewalk.
A slippery sidewalk. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Changeable weather in Estonia this week will bring slippery and hazardous road conditions on Tuesday and again on Friday, with milder and drier days between that.

Monday night was cold, though with milder temperatures than have been seen recently at night times. While it was down to -9 degrees Celsius in Ida-Viru County, values as high as -2 to zero were seen in southern and western Estonia, and on the islands.

Easterly winds continued to blow, in gusts up to 18 meters per second, however, and snowfall continued across much of the country overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A hazard warning of slippery conditions and possible rain had already been issued in Tallinn ahead of Tuesday morning, when conditions on the roads will be dangerous.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The milder temperatures in the morning, -4 degrees in Tallinn, and -3 to zero elsewhere, again save for the Northeast which is several degrees colder, can mean precipitation falling as rain or sleet, as much as snow, so caution is needed when driving.

Easterlies of 8-14 meters per second, in gusts on the coast up to 18 meters per second, prevail, as does overcast skies.

Daytime weather map, Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The winds will continue during the day, particularly in coastal areas, as will precipitation – which with temperatures up to -2 to +1 degree everywhere apart from Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties will spell rain and sleet – so the roads will remain slippery.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17, 2024. Source: ERR

Heading into Tuesday night, these conditions are set to continue, while Wednesday itself will see clearer and drier conditions in the West, and snow in the East.

The colder weather again will be seen in Northeastern Estonia, from -7 to -3 degrees, and as low as -11 degrees at night, heading into Thursday.

Nationwide, Thursday night is set to be dry, save for over the islands where there will be precipitation, while the snow, sleet and rain will make a reappearance on Friday, when average temperatures will be as mild as zero – again making for hazardous road and sidewalk conditions.

Saturday will be colder, -6 degrees on average, but clear and dry.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

