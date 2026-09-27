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Ukrainian honorary consulate opens in Tartu municipality

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Opening of the Ukrainian honorary consulate in Tartu municipality.
Opening of the Ukrainian honorary consulate in Tartu municipality. Source: Brit Mesipuu
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The Ukrainian honorary consulate opened Saturday in Tartu municipality, aiming to deepen Estonia‑Ukraine cooperation and assist Ukrainians in southern Estonia.

Ukrainian honorary consul Siim Nellis highlighted the close relations between the two countries. "Ukraine is no longer a distant country for Estonians. We are connected by people, companies, educational institutions, and shared values. I wish that the honorary consulate helps strengthen these ties even further and creates new opportunities for cooperation both in southern Estonia and in Ukraine," Nellis said.

Tartu mayor Urmas Klaas emphasized the close ties between Tartu and Ukraine and cooperation with the sister city Lviv. The role of the honorary consulate is very important in promoting relations between the two countries and their local governments, he said.

Klaas also pointed to the practical value of the new representation for the local community: "About 3,000 Ukrainians live in Tartu, but the region also sees many who stay here for shorter periods. The honorary consulate can, when needed, provide important support to all of them."

At the opening, greetings were also delivered by Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia Volodymyr Boiechko, Erika Ellamaa‑Ots from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tartu municipal mayor Jarno Laur. They emphasized the partnership between Estonia and Ukraine and the importance of cooperation between the countries at the regional level.

The honorary consulate is located in the HUUM company's production and business complex on Vahi tee.

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