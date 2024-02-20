X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

2023 road traffic statistics show drift away from road safety targets

News
Press conference announcing the 2023 road traffic safety statistics, February 20, 2024.
Press conference announcing the 2023 road traffic safety statistics, February 20, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A total of 1,724 road traffic accidents which involved casualties were reported in 2023, resulting in 1,942 people injured and 59 fatalities.

This represented a rise of 165 accidents (a 10.5 percent rise) and thus a move away from, and not towards, stated road safety goals.

Speaking at a press conference, Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) director Priit Sauk said: "The traffic safety situation on our roads is definitely not a good one. Behavior in traffic is taking a somewhat negative direction."

"Furthermore, we are certainly moving away from the goals set out in the road safety program, where road fatalities should not exceed 44 people per year, on average," Sauk went on.

Meanwhile Maria Maria Pashkevich, who heads up the authority's traffic safety department, said that the figure for traffic accidents which result in either injuries or fatalities is at a five-year high.

Accidents involving a single vehicle are also becoming the most predominant kind.

The highest number of accidents took place in Tallinn and Harju County, the most populous part of the country, while the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, among the most sparsely populated regions, saw the fewest.

A total of 36 fatal road accidents (which includes pedestrians being struck by vehicles) were reported last year, with alcohol a factor in the case of a third of the drivers involved. Seven accidents involved more than one fatality, while 17 pedestrians are included in the total.

Police and Border guard Board (PPA) officer Sirle Loigo also said that speeding was more of a factor – the number of drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by over 60 km/h (so for instance traveling at 100 km/h or more in a 40 km/h zone) rose by 16 percent on year.

The months of May, July and September of 2023 each saw 10-year highs in terms of accident numbers, with a total of 642 for the three months.

Additionally, whereas last year there were only nine days where no single person was injured in a traffic accident, in 2022 the figure had been 21 days.

In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), speeding, overconfidence with familiar surroundings, darkness, weather conditions including winter conditions, and the use of safety equipment including reflectors in the case of pedestrians were all factors.

However, while the number of DUI tests conducted rose by around 7 percent on year, to a total of 970,000 tests administered by the PPA, the nearly 6,300 tests which returned positive for alcohol is in fact a 5 percent fall on year.

On the other hand, accidents involving cyclists who were under the influence rose, to 66, last year.

Almost 261,000 violations were detected in the course of automated monitoring (ie. mainly speed cameras).

Additionally, six accidents involving vessels were recorded in Estonia's waters last year, with no fatalities and one injury.

Five serious aviation incidents occurred last year, including one fatality in Rae Municipality involving a gyrocopter.

However the 2,079 safety cases registered overall in 2023 in aviation was up almost a quarter on year, which the board put down mainly to a rise in air traffic, the addition of some new airlines, and a greater awareness of the need to report incidents.

The board says it invested a total of €5.5 million last year in making safer known traffic hazard spots.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

15:55

Vana Baskini Theater to close

15:41

FM: Russia's hybrid activities seek to undermine Estonia, support for Ukraine

15:27

2023 road traffic statistics show drift away from road safety targets

14:55

Independence Day parade reroutes Tallinn traffic

14:22

Justice chancellor: High school students do not need permission to leave

13:45

ERR in the US: How a small Texas border town became a major political battleground

13:08

National Audit Office: Road safety program 'hollow' and targets far from reach

12:18

Military equipment inspected at Tapa ahead of Independence Day parade

11:54

Salm to US defense publication: Takes Europe a year to fulfill Ukrainian artillery shells orders

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:19

ISS: Russian special services behind attack on Estonian minister's car Updated

18.02

Estonia and three other states block the revised EU platform work directive

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.02

Gallery: Exhibition showing destroyed public space on display in Tallinn

19.02

Several income tax changes will be introduced next year

19.02

New 16-story building set for central Tallinn

18.02

Estonia no longer has juvenile prisoners

19.02

Estonia's average pension rises to €774

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: