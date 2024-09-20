Tallinn mall closes parking lot against unsanctioned Thursday drift events

On Thursday night, Ülemiste Center, a major shopping mall in Tallinn, closed its parking lot early in the evening to unsanctioned drift events that had been taking place there late on Thursday nights.

According to the mall, what was once a well-organized event for car enthusiasts had morphed over the summer into an unchecked congregation and partying spot for young folks, "where public order is breached and large amounts of alcohol are consumed. For this reason, [Ülemiste Center] closed off its front parking lot last night to prevent yet another gathering."

Ülemiste Center director Guido Pärnits explained that the gatherings, which had been taking place for years, were not a problem for the mall so long as the event was organized and there was a contact person or organization that would be responsible for ensuring that participants don't breach public order in the parking lot or the mall and do not damage mall property.

This year, however, these gatherings have led to dangerous situations, for mall visitors and the young folks themselves alike.

Shutting down Ülemiste Center's entire outdoor parking lot for the whole night is an extreme step, and according to Pärnits, the decision to do so was not made lightly.

"Last year, there was a partner for the Thursday events that we could negotiate and reach agreements with; this year, no one has taken on the responsibility of organizing these gatherings, and we have no contact person with whom to reasonably discuss the organization of the event," he explained.

"That means, though, that the number of problems both in the parking lot and at the mall have gone up significantly this summer," he continued. "The event for car enthusiasts has turned into a party spot for young folks coming from all over Estonia."

The shopping mall's own efforts to maintain order, along with sporadic drop-ins by police, haven't yielded the desired results this year.

Parking lot at Ülemiste Center in Tallinn. September 2024. Source: Ülemiste Center

According to Mari-Liis Mölder, head of the East-Tallinn precinct at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Ida-Harju Police Department, these large gatherings have led to plenty of public order violations.

"We've repeatedly responded to events at the Ülemiste parking lot to resolve public order violations," Mölder said. "What we've seen there has us very concerned. Nearly every Thursday, we're seeing speeding, tire burning, drifting and the consumption of alcohol and other substances taking place."

Violations occur on nearby roads as well.

"For example, we've caught drivers speeding at 180 km/h on Järvevana tee, having just left one of these gatherings," she noted.

"These kinds of mass gatherings also disturb nearby residents and reduce the community's sense of security," the PPA officer stressed.

"We've reached a mutual understanding with Ülemiste Center management that these kinds of gatherings can't continue this way, and must be limited until we can come up with a better solution together to address this problem and promote car culture in a safer environment," she added.

Parking lot at Ülemiste Center in Tallinn. September 2024. Source: Ülemiste Center

