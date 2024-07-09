Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

News
A speed camera on Reidi tee.
A speed camera on Reidi tee. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Fines were issued to 545 drivers during the first week speed cameras were operational on Tallinn's Reidi tee.

On July 1, the cameras were switched on at the intersection of Reidi tee, Narva maantee and Pirita tee, which is known to be an area where drivers break the rules.

The Police and Border Guard Board's Toomas Paap said this is large number of fines for a single intersection.

"The higher the speed, the more limited the driver's field of vision, and the more time and meters it takes to stop the car, for example in the event of an unexpected obstacle. Every extra kilometer added to the speed limit increases the likelihood of an accident and possible injuries. Certainly, 545 penalty notices is a high number," Paap said.

In May, 281 drivers were caught speeding by police officers on roads around the junction. The majority – 200 – were caught exiting Kesklinn just before Reidi tee.

Cameras installed at Kristiine intersection five years ago detected more than 600 violations during the first month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lennart Joosep Lumi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:10

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

16:55

Foto Tallinn 2024 opens at Kai Art Center in September

16:13

Fien the elephant tips Spain, Netherlands as Euro 2024 finalists

15:29

City councilor: Electric cars driving in bus lanes hold public transport back

14:58

Tallinn Zoo's Pootsman the Siberian tiger dies

14:46

Center Party's European elections costs came to over €43,000 Updated

14:22

Retailers, local governments concerned over new crisis law obligations

13:41

Chief of Staff: Ukraine immediate task to stabilize front, exhaust enemy

13:15

'Our Tartu' exhibition opens at Tartu City Museum

12:36

Tall Ships Races and maritime festival come to Tallinn this weekend

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

11:32

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

08.07

Estonian state denies involvement in Meta blocking of ISS article

04.07

Banksy exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

08.07

Coalition plans to boost economic competitiveness with new industries

08:55

SDE expresses concerns over planned Estonia-Saudi Arabia cooperation pact

11:55

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo