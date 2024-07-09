Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

Fines were issued to 545 drivers during the first week speed cameras were operational on Tallinn's Reidi tee.

On July 1, the cameras were switched on at the intersection of Reidi tee, Narva maantee and Pirita tee, which is known to be an area where drivers break the rules.

The Police and Border Guard Board's Toomas Paap said this is large number of fines for a single intersection.

"The higher the speed, the more limited the driver's field of vision, and the more time and meters it takes to stop the car, for example in the event of an unexpected obstacle. Every extra kilometer added to the speed limit increases the likelihood of an accident and possible injuries. Certainly, 545 penalty notices is a high number," Paap said.

In May, 281 drivers were caught speeding by police officers on roads around the junction. The majority – 200 – were caught exiting Kesklinn just before Reidi tee.

Cameras installed at Kristiine intersection five years ago detected more than 600 violations during the first month.

