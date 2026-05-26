Police propose higher speeding threshold instead of mobile speed camera warning signs

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says it is opposed to mandatory warning signs placed ahead of mobile speed cameras, Delfi reported .

The PPA proposes raising the speeding fine threshold instead.

Three coalition MPs — Madis Timpson and Valdo Randpere (both Reform) and Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) — have been lobbying for warning signs which would notify drivers they are approaching a mobile speed camera.

Such warning signs about mobile speed cameras have been present on roads entering the outskirts of urban areas and on highways.

The PPA says these should remain in place, and its head of traffic supervision, Taavi Kirss, said the scope of warning signs should be broadened.

In response to the draft bill from the MPs, the PPA said the speeding threshold could be raised to 6 km/h. In other words, a fine would not be triggered until drivers exceeded the speed limit by that amount for that stretch of road at that time.

"This would provide drivers with more trust and curb minor speeding violations," Kirss said. Currently, the threshold is 3 km/h.

The bill is currently being processed by MP Tõnis Mölder (X) of the Riigikogu's economic affairs committee. Mölder said the committee would be open to discussing a fine-free threshold such as that proposed by the PPA, though this was not the bill's original intent.

The deadline for submitting amendments to the bill was last Wednesday, however, and the committee received no proposals.

Timpson, Randpere and Reinaas submitted the bill for consideration last winter. Under the terms of the bill, if it were to pass into law, if an adequate warning sign was not placed at a suitable location ahead of a mobile speed camera and speed measurement, and therefore any speeding fine, would be declared null and void.

The proposal was that signs should appear 300–500 meters ahead of the cameras on highways and 150–300 meters ahead of them in cities.

Opponents of the signs note that when the PPA used them, drivers simply slowed down, then sped up after they had passed the speed camera. Concerns have also been raised about the legal status of a fine when drivers claim they had not been able to see the warning sign in question, or if it had been vandalized, fallen over, or damaged in some other way.

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