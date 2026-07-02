New four-lane highway section opens in Rapla County

The first stretch of an upgraded highway in central Estonia opens to traffic on Friday.

Around 1.8 kilometers of new roadway on the Haimre–Konuvere 2+2 section of the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway has been completed, with approximately 1.2 kilometers initially opening to traffic from Friday, July 3.

"This is a significant milestone in the construction of the Haimre–Konuvere four-lane highway, giving road users their first opportunity to use the new infrastructure. Diverting traffic onto the new section will allow construction work to continue on the existing road," said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the Transport Administration's (Transpordiamet) northern department.

The upgrade, to a section in Rapla County of the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway, has a dual civilian and military use.

The project aims to improve road safety, increase the highway's capacity, enhance driving comfort and strengthen security by adapting the infrastructure to meet military transport requirements. It includes a grade-separated interchange at Konuvere, two vehicle underpasses and two crossings for wildlife.

The Konuvere bridge, over the Vigala River, will be reconstructed to hold one carriageway, while a completely new bridge will be built for the carriageway running in the opposite direction.

The project also includes the reconstruction and reopening to local traffic of the historic Konuvere stone bridge, which aims to keep slow-moving vehicles off the main highway.

At a cost of €37.15 million exclusive of VAT, the project is being co-financed by the European Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) under its Military Mobility program.

Verston Eesti OÜ and Järelpinge Inseneribüroo OÜ are carrying out the work, scheduled for overall completion in the fall of 2027.

The Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway runs from the capital in a southwesterly direction all the way to the Latvian border. With the presence of heavy NATO equipment in Estonia such as main battle tanks, which can weigh 65 tonnes or more, upgrades to road infrastructure have been a priority.

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