A fatal crash in Lääne‑Viru County: 18‑year‑old unlicensed driver tried to flee

A young man died Sunday evening in Tapa municipality as an unlicensed and allegedly intoxicated driver lost control of a car and tried to flee the scene.

The Emergency Response Center received the report of the serious accident in Tapa municipality at 19:26. The crash happened in Raudla village, at the 47‑kilometer mark of the Jägala–Käravete road.

Preliminary information showed that a Mazda 3 was heading toward Jägala. After exiting a curve onto a straight section of road, the driver lost control, the car veered into the right ditch and rolled several times.

Four young people were in the vehicle. One passenger, an 18‑year‑old sitting in the back seat, was thrown from the car. Despite attempts by bystanders and arriving medics to resuscitate him, he could not be saved and died at the scene.

Reili Uukareda of the Rakvere police said passersby began helping the injured immediately. While some tried to save the passenger, others noticed that the driver had left the crash site and was running across a field. Witnesses caught him, brought him back to the wrecked car and handed him over to medics.

Preliminary information showed that all passengers except the driver were not wearing seat belts. It was also confirmed that the young man behind the wheel did not have a driver's license. Signs of alcohol intoxication were detected as well.

The driver and two passengers — a 16‑year‑old and an 18‑year‑old — were taken to the hospital.

All additional circumstances and causes of the tragedy are being investigated.

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