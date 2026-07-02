X!

Traffic deaths rise in first half of year

News
An accident with two fatalities in Rapla County in June 2026.
An accident with two fatalities in Rapla County in June 2026. Source: PPA
News

In the first half of this year 22 people have died on Estonia's roads, including ten in June. Compared with the first six months of last year, five more people have died in traffic this year.

Data from the Transport Administration showed that several fatal crashes in June were linked to dangerous driving. Two involved collisions at intersections and one happened during an overtaking maneuver. A person also died in a backing accident in front of an apartment building. 

"In one case it involved a moped and in another an ATV. In addition, speed was a risk factor in a collision on a straight stretch of road," said Transport Administration traffic expert Villu Vane. 

The number of traffic deaths in the first months of this year had been improving, but June changed the trend. 

Villu Vane. Source: ERR

"If one person died in January, two in February and none in April, we already hoped that this year we could travel even more safely than before. The hope remains and we still hope so, but we also need to take a hard look at ourselves," Vane said. 

The Transport Administration reminds drivers that summer weather increases the risk of speeding. Sunny weather and long trips can reduce attention, so drivers should allow enough time, avoid rushing and stay cautious. 

Last year 43 people died on Estonia's roads, the lowest number in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Samanta Tsopp, Argo Ideon

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

Progress made on Tapa-Tartu electrification, though Valga line will have to wait

16:40

Expert: Parties should push Estonian presidential race forward

16:07

Marine biologist: Water quality at Estonian beaches no cause for concern

15:25

Elenger and Alexela will lower gas prices in August

15:05

Regional airports set for operational handover under new plan

14:42

Justice chancellor: I have not agreed to any presidential nomination

14:40

Record number of applications filed for university programs

14:02

Estonian cheesemaker Andre Farm pulls out of major supermarket chains

13:59

Study: Most bicycle and scooter accidents happen on the same intersections

12:43

Center Party chair says SDE rushed justice chancellor presidential proposal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.07

Expert: Russia's western rail ban an attempt to direct more goods to its ports

01.07

Ruhnu residents sought to join Sweden after Estonia regained independence

01.07

Russia temporarily closes rail border crossings with Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

01.07

Estonia releases images of Russian civilian vessel armed with machine guns

08:17

Tallinn's population decreases as net migration turns negative

01.07

Estonia moves to let citizens of NATO countries serve in national defense roles

01.07

Photos: Trolleybus services return to Tallinn

01.07

President's adviser received a phishing call from Russian hoaxers

01.07

Estonian police relax mobile speed camera fine threshold

01.07

Government seeks mandatory blocking of Estonia‑number spoofing scam calls

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo