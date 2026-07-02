Traffic deaths rise in first half of year

In the first half of this year 22 people have died on Estonia's roads, including ten in June. Compared with the first six months of last year, five more people have died in traffic this year.

Data from the Transport Administration showed that several fatal crashes in June were linked to dangerous driving. Two involved collisions at intersections and one happened during an overtaking maneuver. A person also died in a backing accident in front of an apartment building.

"In one case it involved a moped and in another an ATV. In addition, speed was a risk factor in a collision on a straight stretch of road," said Transport Administration traffic expert Villu Vane.

The number of traffic deaths in the first months of this year had been improving, but June changed the trend.

Villu Vane. Source: ERR

"If one person died in January, two in February and none in April, we already hoped that this year we could travel even more safely than before. The hope remains and we still hope so, but we also need to take a hard look at ourselves," Vane said.

The Transport Administration reminds drivers that summer weather increases the risk of speeding. Sunny weather and long trips can reduce attention, so drivers should allow enough time, avoid rushing and stay cautious.

Last year 43 people died on Estonia's roads, the lowest number in recent years.

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