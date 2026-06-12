2 killed in Rapla County road traffic accident

Two people were killed in a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle in Kehtna, Rapla County, on Friday afternoon.

An additional person has been taken to hospital as a result of the accident, which the emergency center was notified of a little before 2:40 p.m. Friday.

Police officers and rescue personnel are currently working at the scene in Kehtna, around 60 kilometers south of Tallinn, and traffic flows in the area are disrupted at the time of writing.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!