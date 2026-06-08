X!

'Biting is not allowed', Estonia's police chief warns after attacks on officers

News
Egert Belitšev.
Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's police chief has said "teeth flash often" during recent attacks on police, following a high-profile incident involving a judge who allegedly bit an officer after being asked to leave a nightclub in Tallinn.

Director General of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Egert Belitšev told newspaper Postimees that it seems as though attacks on officers are on the rise.

"Biting is a big concern for us. I can't prove it statistically, but I feel that attacks on law enforcement agencies have increased. On the police, on security companies, there are always messages that police officers have been injured," he said in an interview published last week.

"Teeth flash often. I have small children at home and I feel like society should re-explain, as I have told my children at home, that biting is not allowed," the director general continued.

He connected the incidents to Harju County Court Judge Reena Lember who allegedly bit a police officer on April 25. The incident took place after police were called to Club Münt in Tallinn's Old Town by its security service. Officers decided to take Lember home after speaking with her. As she was led to the police van, Lember resisted the officers, insulted them, and bit a patrol officer, the police said.

The case was widely reported in the media in the middle of May after a video was published in which the altercation with Lember and the two officers is shown. One officer is heard asking: "Why are you biting me?"

Lember told the newspaper Õhtuleht that she had a conflict with police officers: "Although no suspicions of a crime have been brought against me, I cannot comment on the specific circumstances due to the ongoing proceedings."

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said an investigation has been initiated into the use of violence against a public official performing official duties.

Belitšev said: "Since the media reported about a judge [Reena Lember] biting a police officer, there have been incidents every week. I would like to hope that as adults we can solve problems without biting."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:15

Minister says Orthodox Church must cut ties with Moscow after high court ruling Updated

16:04

Images: Demolition of old ERR buildings to make room for new quarter in Kadriorg

15:50

Supreme Court: Email content may be requested only with court authorization

15:10

Estonia's new policy to prevent newborn statelessness sets key rules for parents

15:05

Study: Key to kids' academic success cooperation between home and kindergarten

14:29

Jüri Kolk: All men

13:59

Estonian chess player Mai Narva qualifies for 2027 Women's World Cup

13:55

Tallinn planning separate bike paths along Tehnika tänav

13:48

Supreme Court rejects President's challenge to church law amendments

13:36

Poland's Marceli Bogusławski victorious in Tour of Estonia race

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.06

Intel: Russia's Baltic Fleet air defense capabilities significantly reduced after Ukraine attacks

07.06

Pom-pom hat a good way to defend against seagulls in Estonia

07.06

Estonia's LGBT+ action plan to zero in on equal opportunity

06.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride parade brings even more color to Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Michelin-listed restaurant to be demolished to make way for Tartu culture center

06.06

Extra traffic and access restrictions in Tallinn's Old Town during June 8 and 9

07.06

Catholic church and Estonian Health Insurance Fund clash over nuns' health insurance

07.06

More storage keeping electricity price above zero in Estonia

06.06

Tallinn district to spend up to €20,000 battling invasive Spanish slugs

05.06

Ukrainian nationals cannot obtain Estonian citizenship until war ends

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo