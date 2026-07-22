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County court judge named suspect in biting assault on police officer

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Harju County Court room (photo is illustrative).
Harju County Court room (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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A county court judge has been declared a suspect in a criminal offense case involving the biting assault of a police officer outside a Tallinn nightclub earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the prosecution told Eesti Ekspress that "the pre-trial investigation is still ongoing, and so we cannot disclose more precise details" about the case, which involved Harju County Court judge Reena Lember.

The incident in question occurred on Saturday, April 25, in Tallinn's Old Town, when Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel arrived on the scene to resolve a conflict between a bar security guard and a woman patron at the Club Münt venue.

The PPA officers opted to escort the woman home. While walking toward a nearby PPA van, the woman began resisting the officers, issuing verbal insults. She then bit one of the officers.

Once the incident became public, Lember sent a statement to her colleagues at the Harju County Court, saying that she was not aware of its details.

"I am providing the investigators with all assistance possible, as my great desire is also to find out what exactly happened and why it happened," Lember wrote to her colleagues, also expressing regret over the incident.

Lember had previously worked for the police as a narcotics investigator, and later as a prosecutor. She has worked as a county court judge handling civil cases since 2014.

At the time the incident was reported, PPA director Egert Belitšev said it was part of a growing trend of attacks on officers, when "teeth flash often," meaning biting is a growing concern too. Belitšev added this was his view and was not able to prove the trend statistically, but called cases of biting "unacceptable" and said that this high-profile case had also been followed by a surge in reports of similar acts of biting against PPA personnel.

Video footage of the incident, in which one of two male officers appearing to restrain Lember at the back of a PPA van is heard to say, "Why are you biting me?" was released in mid-May.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

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