X!

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

News
Ammunition for the German made MG3 machine gun. The man apprehended in Tallinn was carrying ammo like this as well as the weapon itself, though it had been deactivated.
Ammunition for the German made MG3 machine gun. The man apprehended in Tallinn was carrying ammo like this as well as the weapon itself, though it had been deactivated. Source: Kārlis Dambrāns / Wikimedia Commons
News

A machine gun being carried openly by a man walking around Tallinn's Old Town over the weekend turned out to be a deactivated model, Delfi reported.

Authorities have confiscated the firearm after its appearance alarmed members of the public.

On Saturday, July 11, an assistant police officer noticed the man walking around Tallinn's Old Town and, after challenging him, discovered he was carrying a genuine MG3 general-purpose machine gun, along with ammunition.

Anders Allandi, head of the proceedings service at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture, confirmed that, according to initial assessments, both the weapon itself and the cartridges the individual had with them had indeed been mechanically rendered incapable of firing.

While the man said the weapon had been deactivated and that he simply wanted to take pictures with it, visibly displaying even a deactivated weapon in public is illegal, given members of the public and even the authorities cannot tell at first glance that it is not an operational firearm.

While no firearms license is required for this type of weapon, Allandi went on, documentation certifying that it has been properly deactivated is still required, and the PPA is currently checking whether valid documentation exists.

It is not clear whether the man will be getting the weapon and ammunition back, since, as a general rule, the PPA seeks to destroy items used to commit any offense if they are not being retained as evidence in any case—though that first decision can be challenged.

The PPA reminds members of the public that if they spot anything resembling a weapon in an inappropriate setting or being handled by someone other than an authorized member of the authorities, they should call the emergency number, 112, immediately.

The MG3 is German-made and uses NATO-standard 7.62 mm ammunition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

High‑earning fathers most likely to use Estonia's parental benefit while continuing to work

16:32

Research center: Milk, butter prices in Estonia continue to fall

16:23

Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

16:03

Estonia mulls extending statute of limitations for crimes against children

16:00

Ardo Hansson: The importunate chink of grasshoppers and the silent majority

15:19

Grüne Fee CEO: EU plastics rules could cut fruit and vegetable choice

14:56

Reform MPs outline more than €100 million in potential budget cuts Updated

14:40

Two squirrel bridges installed in Tartu

14:00

Dorm living remains far cheaper for students as Tallinn rental prices stay high

13:40

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Russia plans to take Baltics to International Court of Justice over alleged discrimination

14.07

Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia Updated

14.07

Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, final

12:44

Restaurateurs in Estonia facing 'toughest conditions in 30 years'

14.07

Foragers turn to social media, leaving stores without local blueberries

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

13.07

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

13:40

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

14.07

Estonia–Ukraine drone deal implementation 'begins immediately'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo