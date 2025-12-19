Ministry wants Weapons Act reform to increase population's preparedness for crises

The Ministry of the Interior is planning amendments to the Weapons Act that would increase the Estonian population's preparedness for crisis situations.

The reform would significantly simplify the bureaucracy surrounding weapons, give the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) the right to require additional health checks from weapon owners, and end the free sale of signal weapons.

According to the ministry, changes in the security environment in Europe and Estonia in recent years have highlighted the need to significantly update laws related to the right to own weapons, primarily in order to support national defense needs and defense capabilities.

The draft bill emphasizes that the Weapons Act must support the rapid and secure transfer of weapons from peacetime to wartime conditions, including, if necessary, allowing the use of private weapons in accordance with applicable law and mobilization plans. This also relates to the state's right to confiscate or expropriate private weapons if necessary.

Estonia's current Weapons Act was adopted in 2001 and has been amended over time as necessary, both to accommodate new types of weapons and to fall in line with EU requirements. However, this has led to discrepancies in certain requirements, as well as difficulties in interpretation of the law and some contradictions.

Legal distinction

The ministry explained that making a legal distinction between military and civilian weapons, allows for the creation of more precise and specific requirements that take into account the nature of weapons, the applicability of international control mechanisms and the need to precisely define who possess or use them, when, and under what conditions.

Transferring the tasks of handling and supervising weapons of war from the PPA to the Ministry of Defense would also reduce the former's workload when it comes to the technical supervision of weapons, permits and storage control.

The ministry also believes an analysis is needed to ascertain how many cartridges a weapon owner should legally be able to possess.

Under the current law, a maximum of 200 cartridges may be kept for security purposes and up to 5,000 cartridges for the use of sporting firearms. However, the Ministry considers it to be insufficient and unreasonable for gun owners who wish to maintain and develop their skills on a regular basis.

Bureaucracy in extending validity of firearms licenses

Under current procedures, an application for the extension of a firearms license must be submitted at least two months before the current license expires. However, if the firearms license holder is late in submitting the application, they will be given the opportunity to submit an application for reinstatement of the procedural deadline.

When a firearms license expires, the holder is also required to surrender the firearm and ammunition to the PPA for safekeeping until a new license is obtained or the firearm is disposed of.

However, the ministry emphasized that, in practice, firearms licenses that are not renewed on time cause a significant administrative burden for both the license holder and the administering authority.

In the ministry's view, such situations are problematic from the perspective of legal clarity and the time taken for administrative procedures.

Acquiring weapons would become easier

Under current law, a weapon acquisition permit has to be obtained from the PPA for each weapon acquired.

The prerequisite for applying is a valid firearms license and payment of the state fee. This means that even if a person has a valid firearms license, they are still required to apply for a separate acquisition permit and pay the state fee for each new weapon they purchase.

By way of example, the ministry explained that that if a person who has a valid firearms license for hunting wishes to purchase an additional hunting rifle, under the current law, they must submit an application to the PPA for a firearms acquisition permit, pay a state fee of €60, wait for the application to be processed and the weapon acquisition permit to be issued.

Only then can the weapon dealer complete the sale of the weapon. This all takes place in a situation where the person already has a weapon permit and a valid right to handle that type of weapon.

PPA to have right to require additional health checks from gun owners

Currently, the PPA can only require a gun owner to undergo a new health check if damage has already been caused by their handling of a weapon. According to the ministry, this is clearly insufficient, as dangerous situations could be prevented before they occur.

According to the draft amendments to the law, the PPA would be able to require a gun owner to undergo a health check in cases where reasonable suspicion exists.

Reasonable suspicion could be based, for example, on: behavioral patterns indicative of suicide or attempted suicide; repeated cases of alcohol or drug abuse; a family doctor or specialist's report of a significant deterioration in the person's health; or information collected by the PPA itself that indicates the person may be unfit to handle a weapon (for example, if the person has repeatedly come to the attention of the police while intoxicated).

A similar mechanism is already in use for motor vehicle drivers, whereby a doctor may refer a driver for an emergency health check for reasons related to ensuring traffic safety.

Healthcare professionals' right to suspend a health certificate

Currently, the Weapons Act does not allow healthcare professionals to invalidate a previously issued health certificate, which enabled someone to acquire a firearms license. This means that even if a family doctor or psychiatrist diagnoses a person with a health condition that would disqualify them from obtaining a weapons permit (e.g., severe depression or schizophrenia), the previous certificate remains valid until that person's next regular health check.

The ministry therefore recommends amending the current regulation so that healthcare professionals would have the right to either suspend the validity of a health certificate until further examination or assessment, be able or to invalidate a health certificate in cases where a clear health condition that precludes the issuance of a permit has been identified.

"This would ensure a quicker response in situations where the continued validity of a firearms license and the status of a firearms owner may pose a threat to the safety of both the person themselves and others. For example, if a psychiatrist diagnoses a person who has a firearms license as being in the manic phase of bipolar disorder, there would be no need to wait for the next periodic check-up, and immediate action could instead be taken," the ministry said.

End of free sale for warning and signal weapons

The ministry believes that the sale of warning and signal weapons should require a license and also be subject to regular monitoring, similar to other weapons with limited civilian use.

"The free sale of firearm-like items must be subject to regular supervision, as these are devices that pose a significant threat to public order and safety, the intended use of which is questionable and can have serious consequences. Additionally, it is relatively easy to convert them into lethal weapons using readily available tools," the ministry's development plan states.

The ministry therefore proposes introducing a sales license requirement for signal weapons and, among other things, an obligation to register changes of ownership with the PPA, in the same way as is required for weapons that have been rendered unusable.

The ministry also recommends considering significant restrictions on the sale of warning and signal weapons, as their intended use does not outweigh the risks they pose to public order and safety.

"Due to their design characteristics, these devices can be easily converted into firearms or be confusingly similar to real weapons, creating an additional burden and risk for law enforcement agencies," the document states.

According to the ministry's assessment, airsoft and paintball weapons should be added to the list of weapons with unrestricted civilian use, the requirements for their handling should be defined, and sanctions outlined in the event of non-compliance with those requirements.

The amendments are expected to enter into force in the first half of 2027.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!