Transport Administration preparing to remove 90,000 vehicles from register

The Transport Administration is preparing to remove vehicles with suspended registrations from the traffic register on November 1. As of October, there are 91,538 such vehicles.

In July, the Transport Administration identified vehicles whose registrations had been suspended for seven years or more without any change in status. Under the Traffic Act, these are considered missing vehicles and will therefore be removed from the traffic register.

This summer, there were 97,668 such vehicles in the traffic register, of which 72,488 were in categories that will be subject to motor vehicle tax from 2027, the agency said.

Vehicle owners have taken action over the past three months, but 91,538 vehicles are still slated for removal, including 68,053 that will become subject to the tax next year. The agency is therefore asking people to review vehicles registered in their name and take action if necessary.

If a person has a vehicle with a suspended registration that they wish to keep, they must temporarily remove it from the register using the Transport Administration's e-service. During the temporary removal process, the customer will be directed to a photo application to provide proof that the vehicle still exists. Alternatively, the vehicle can be returned to active use. To do so, it must pass a technical inspection and have a valid motor insurance policy.

If a person physically possesses a vehicle whose registration has been suspended but does not wish to keep it, they must take it to a waste management company that works with the Transport Administration. The vehicle will then be removed from the traffic register free of charge.

Starting in 2027, the motor vehicle tax will apply to vehicles with suspended registrations. The state fee for removing a vehicle from the traffic register without a certificate of destruction will also rise to €800. This year, the procedure can be completed for a state fee of €15.

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