Deleting vehicles with suspended registration easier next year

Next year, local governments will gain greater authority to remove abandoned vehicles from public spaces. Additionally, owners of vehicles with suspended registrations will be able to deregister their so-called phantom cars over the next two years essentially without a state fee.

There are currently about 200,000 so-called phantom cars in the traffic register. Starting next year, vehicles with suspended registrations can be easily deregistered.

"Individuals who own vehicles with suspended registrations – vehicles they no longer have or cannot remember to whom they sold them – can conveniently delete these from the register through the Transport Administration's e-service. This will be free of charge in 2025 and will cost €15 in 2026," explained Joel Jesse, director of traffic services at the Transport Administration.

From 2027, the state fee will increase to €800.

For individuals who still physically possess a vehicle but no longer use it, there will be three options starting next year: transfer ownership, take the vehicle to a dismantling center or temporarily deregister it to potentially use it again later.

"As of January 1, no new vehicles will automatically be given suspended registration status. This provision will be removed from the Traffic Act. In the future, vehicles will remain in the register, and owners will have the option of temporary deregistration if they wish," Jesse added.

Each year, Tallinn deals with more than 500 vehicles left abandoned in urban spaces, and the process will become significantly faster starting next year. The removal of junk cars from private land will also become easier, an issue that previously lacked a legal framework.

"Now there will be an option, and, if necessary, an obligation – if a complaint arises – for either the Environmental Board or the local government to issue an order for the removal of the vehicle. This provides landowners with a legal basis to remove vehicles that pose an environmental risk or occupy valuable space. In large residential areas, this is actually a significant problem," explained Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE).

Previously, a vehicle had to be visually incomplete to be classified as abandoned, but now it will suffice if essential parts for driving are missing, such as a catalytic converter. However, people often expect to get good money for scrap metal, even if parts are missing. For waste processors, such vehicles can be unprofitable.

"A catalytic converter alone can cost €600 to €800, while the car itself might fetch €200 as scrap metal. If the catalytic converter has been cut off the car, this gives the waste handler a reason to say, 'Sorry, handling this is now a loss for me.' It all depends on the market situation... Already today, it's evident that the value of scrap metal may not cover processing costs because labor costs, rent and taxes are all increasing," said Siim Sellik, CEO of the Estonian Automotive Recyclers' Association.

--

