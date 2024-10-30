Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) unveiled a vehicle tax calculator on Wednesday, which allows users to estimate the annual tax and registration fee based on a vehicle's license plate or technical specifications.

A national motor vehicle tax will take effect in Estonia on January 1, 2025. This tax, applicable to all registered vehicle owners or authorized users in the Traffic Register, will be administered by the state.

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) notes on its website that the amounts displayed in the calculator are for informational purposes only and may differ from the actual tax amount due.

The motor vehicle tax amount will be calculated based on Traffic Register data as of January 1, and a tax notice establishing the tax obligation will be issued accordingly.

The official motor vehicle tax calculator is available on the MTA's website or by clicking these blue words.

