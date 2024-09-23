Justice chancellor doesn't find car tax bill unconstitutional

News
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise on "Otse uudistemajast." Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Responding to a query by Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart regarding the constitutionality of Estonia's car tax bill, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise found that the bill is not unconstitutional.

"You requested that the chancellor of justice assess the constitutionality of the Motor Vehicle Tax Act," Madise stated in her reply to Kõlvart's query. "You believe that the Motor Vehicle Tax Act may be unconstitutional because the law does not provide for allowances for disabled people, families with many children and those living in rural areas."

The Center chair had also requested an assessment of the law's formal constitutionality, she added.

"Based on current information, there is no reason to believe that the implementation of the motor vehicle tax fails to take into account the ability to pay, or that the tax is so high that vehicle owners would be forced to give up their cars," Madise wrote.

"Property taxes at reasonable rates are permitted under the Constitution," she explained. "A property tax should not be confiscatory, i.e. force someone to give up their car, home or other essential property. If in some cases the motor vehicle tax nonetheless does prove confiscatory, the taxpayer can challenge the tax notice in court and request that the court assess the constitutionality of the tax on a case-by-case basis."

The justice chancellor is currently unaware of any such cases, she added.

"I find that, based on the facts presented in your statement, there is no reason to consider the Motor Vehicle Tax Act unconstitutional," Madise said.

She noted that she would continue analyzing the constitutionality of the taxation of vintage vehicles and the matter of the reimbursement of vehicle registration fees in case of damages.

The justice chancellor noted that in this case, it wouldn't be right or effective to demand that the Riigikogu reconsider the tax law on formal grounds.

"If you believe that some important substantive issue remains unresolved, you may initiate a bill of amendments to the Motor Vehicle Tax Act," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

take the quiz

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:55

NATO jets intercept six Russian aircraft flying over Baltic Sea

14:10

Qualified psychologist shortage leaves Estonian schools in sticky situation

13:52

Tiit Maran: Estonia's climate law lays a heavy burden on future generations

13:25

Lawyer must admit on radio he lied about former Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

12:51

Justice chancellor doesn't find car tax bill unconstitutional

12:34

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

12:23

Justin Timberlake performing in Tallinn next summer

11:51

Police and Border Guard Board practice riot control

11:37

Harju County Court convicts EKRE MP of fraud Updated

11:28

Ivan Sergejev: On the axe-throwing center and Trust Transition Fund

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

EDF colonel: Russia's naval training exercise was smaller than announced

19.09

Study: Estonians starting to make small talk

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:38

Driving schools: Transport Administration's ineptitude cause of exam failure chaos

21.09

Buses to temporarily replace Tallinn's trolleybuses from November

22.09

Real estate credit unworthiness biggest obstacle of moving to the country

22.09

Kristi Raik: Making the world a better place versus survival

22.09

Monument to the 1944 Great Flight opened in Pärnu

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo