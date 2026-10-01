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FIM apologizes after Estonia stripped of podium medals in France

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Kevin Saar on a quad bike.
Kevin Saar on a quad bike. Source: Personal collection.
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The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) has apologized to Estonia after the national quad team was stripped of its third-place medals following the podium ceremony in France.

The Estonian team had to unceremoniously hand back their third place cups to French team organizers who then gave them to the team– France– adjudged to have finished in that spot instead, after the awards ceremony at the Quadcross and Sidecarcross of Nations held in Dardon-Gueugnon, France, on September 27.

The FIM said the confusion was the result of human error by the timekeeping team, adding it would review how results are verified before awards ceremonies. It sent an official letter of apology to the Estonian Motorcycling Federation (EMF).

The team made up of Rasmus Sõna, Karl-Robin Rillo and reigning world motocross champion Kevin Saar were not given an official explanation for having to hand the cups back.

The EMF subsequently wrote to the international federation asking the organizers to issue a public apology. Late on Monday evening, the EMF announced that a representative of the FIM Motocross Commission had apologized in a response to the EMF and to the Estonian national team's riders and staff.

The timing service was commissioned by series promoter APO Multimedia from a German partner, and there were no French representatives on the timekeeping team, the FIM said.

The FIM acknowledged its responsibility, however, since the commission is tasked with ensuring that the results used at the awards ceremony are properly verified before the ceremony takes place.

In its response, the FIM stressed that reaching the podium at a Nations event is an important and proud moment for riders, their families and their federation. Having such a moment taken away after the awards ceremony is not an experience any rider or team should have to go through.

The FIM also said that, together with the series promoter, it would be reviewing the process used to verify and communicate team results before the awards ceremony. The Estonian team was thanked for the dignity and professionalism it showed in a difficult situation.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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