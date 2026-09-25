Eneli Jefimova dives into action in new US swimming league

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova is to represent NC State in the new College Swimming League on Friday, competing in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke and relay.

"After the European Championships in August, I took a short break, but I've been able to train properly again in September. I like university competitions because they give me plenty of opportunities to race and build up my form," Jefimova said.

The newly formed College Swimming League (CSL) aims to make college swimming more exciting for both spectators and participants. In a meet lasting around two and a half hours, four universities compete in 30 events, with the men's and women's results combined into a single team points total. The program also includes multi-round elimination races known as "skins". Winning an event by a large margin can earn a team additional points.

"This format is completely new in university swimming, and we've been promised a great show. In addition to the individual events, I'll also compete in the skins relay. There are only three minutes between rounds, so it's going to be brutal," said the three-time Estonian Female Athlete of the Year.

The league's inaugural season features the 12 strongest universities. The top three teams in the regular season qualify directly for the final, while the fourth finalist will be decided in an additional meet.

Each of the four universities reaching the final will get $25,000. The money will go to the universities' athletic program rather than directly to the swimmers. The league also covers the participating teams' travel and accommodation costs. Including prize money, the corresponding budget for the inaugural season is close to $1 million.

Jefimova won the NCAA university championship title in the 100-yard breaststroke this year while representing NC State. Her autumn competitions in the United States are part of her preparations for the Short Course World Championships in Beijing from December 1–6.

"At the start of the season, we compete in yard pools in the US and build up our form, but the main focus for my coach and me is still the Short Course World Championships in Beijing. Right now, I'm working on both the physical and mental sides," Jefimova said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!