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First Estonian to qualify for LA Paralympics eyes career-best form

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Estonian paralympian swimmer Matz Topkin is the first athlete from his country to so far qualify for the Los Angeles Paralympics, after winning silver in Turkey.

Topkin took silver in the 50m backstroke at the 2026 World Para Swimming European Championships  in Kocaeli, Turkey earlier this month. He said the feat gives him room to experiment before the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Topkin's time of 44.95 seconds at his first start of the season secured his place at the LA Olypmics, roughly a week after his medal-winning swim in Turkey.

As to which achievement meant more — the European medal or the Paralympic berth — Topkin said both carried equal weight.

"Firstly, the medal was important to me because I've managed to win a medal at the last three European Championships, and I suppose it's a matter of ego — I can't let my level drop," he said. "I'm glad I won the medal, and I'm even happier that it came with such a good time, especially considering how empty my season has been this year. And to have a Paralympic berth in my pocket as the first Estonian — that's a fantastic headline."

Topkin finished seventh in the 50m backstroke in Paris in 2024, and sixth in Tokyo in 2021. He says he is hoping to improve on those results in 2028.

"The Paralympic Games are always special," he said. "I'm really looking forward to them, because, as you know, the Tokyo and Paris Games didn't really go that well for me. I'm hoping that third time's the charm. Maybe the third time will go a little better."

With qualification secured, Topkin said he can now focus on reaching peak form in two years' time, and may experiment with new training methods ahead of that.

"I may be able to experiment to some extent now that I've met the qualifying standard and don't have to worry about that anymore," he said. "Maybe I can try some new training methods. As we know, [Estonian domestic record-holding swimmer] Ralf Tribuntsov trains over very short distances — it's something to think about, whether I might try something like that as well. Time will tell."

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