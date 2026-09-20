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Kelly Sildaru second in New Zealand as winds cancel final

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Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru kicked off her competition season with a second-place finish at the Snow League event in Cardrona, New Zealand.

The season-opening event saw Sildaru overcome Australian Indra Brown in her first halfpipe duel, scoring 77 points on her opening run and 74 on her second, while her opponent's best was 72.

Sildaru, 24, is competing in the Snow League's World Challenge format, where teams of four comprise a male and female snowboarder alongside a male and female freestyle skier. She is part of Team Europe together with Finnish freestyle skier Jon Sallinen and snowboarders Queralt Castellet (Spain) and Jonas Häsler of (Switzerland).

The win sent her into the final, but strong winds forced the cancellation of her duel with Challengers team representative Mischa Thomas. The winner was decided on semifinal results, where Thomas had scored 83 and 91.

Sildaru earned seven points for Team Europe with her second-place finish, and her team finished second overall on 27 points. The Challengers team won with 37, Team Asia-Pacific were third with 22 and the North Americans fourth with 14. Finley Melville Ives and Ryusei Yamada also took victories alongside Thomas.

The next Snow League event takes place in Aspen, Colorado, in early January, with the World Cup season starting ahead of that in Innsbruck, Austria, in late November.

Estonian freestyle skier Henry Sildaru, Kelly's brother, was drafted to XC Golden State for the X Games' new team league and will team up with Eileen Gu.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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