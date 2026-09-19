X!

Gallery: More than 50 Estonian artists take stock of what matters now

News
Open gallery
31 photos
News

What matters to Estonian artists right now? A major new exhibition at Tallinn's Haus Gallery offers 51 perspectives through nearly 60 never-before-displayed works.

"From the Artist's Perspective" opened Thursday, marking a new curatorial project that Haus Gallery hopes to turn into an annual tradition: a dialogue between artists and the public around issues they see as important right now.

The exhibition was assembled through an open call that drew dozens of professional artists from across generations.

With few restrictions on medium or format, artists were invited to submit one to three recent works that represented something personally meaningful to them, reflecting a significant personal position or worldview.

None of the works had been previously exhibited, and artists were asked to personally provide a few lines contextualizing each work and its significance in terms of the show. These accompanying texts, the gallery said, form an important part of the project and are included on site as well as on their website.

Nearly 60 works were ultimately selected, bringing together different artistic perspectives as well as their common threads to provide a unique collective portrait of the present moment.

Rather than imposing a single interpretation, the exhibition leaves viewers to consider what Estonian artists are depicting, what moves them and why.

51 Estonian artists

Haus Gallery, which has been active on Estonia's art scene since 1997, says the project is rooted in its conviction that art can map our emotional history and reflect what takes place in society through the personal but broadly resonant perspectives of individual artists.

Curated by Piia Ausman, the exhibition features 51 artists, including Vano Allsalu, Jaan Elken, Mall Nukke, Marko Mäetamm, Maarit Murka, Liisa Jugapuu, Mari Früling, Tiit Pääsuke, Laurentsius, Katariin Mudist, Liisa Mudist, Mari Roosvalt, Külli Suitso, Lisa Add and Valeri Vinogradov.

"From the Artist's Perspective" will remain on view through October 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Wandering cat Kurri covers 15,000 kilometers in two months

16:30

Märt Meesak: Only devoted die‑hards will keep working in the foodservice sector

15:50

Gallery: More than 50 Estonian artists take stock of what matters now

15:12

Vaba Lava seeks additional €250,000 to keep Narva theater open

14:25

Tõnis Saarts: Herem could save the Reform Party — or deliver a fatal blow

13:43

Social insurance IT overhaul moves forward with €28 million plan

13:00

Agricultural Museum renamed MUHK, opens new permanent exhibition

12:15

Tartu Illustration Festival back for third year with European guests

11:35

Estonia and the U.S. seek rare‑earth agreement

10:57

AI professor: Today's chatbots will not end civilization

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.09

PM: Estonia ready to immediately close border in case of Russian mobilization

18.09

Tallinn Zoo's binturongs attempted multiple escapes

17.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Kadriorg Park glows as 'Light Walks' festival is back

11:35

Estonia and the U.S. seek rare‑earth agreement

18.09

Estonia seeks more stores to join emergency preparedness network

18.09

Prosecutors drop case against man who arranged break‑in to retrieve his cat

17.09

Estonia weighs pushing Rail Baltica completion to 2034

18.09

Gallery: Tallinn opens city's first drone training classroom for kids

08:23

Justice chancellor challenges Estonia's new retirement age system

18.09

EDF intel chief: Russian losses at over 10,000 soldiers for third consecutive week

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo