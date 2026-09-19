Gallery: More than 50 Estonian artists take stock of what matters now

What matters to Estonian artists right now? A major new exhibition at Tallinn's Haus Gallery offers 51 perspectives through nearly 60 never-before-displayed works.

"From the Artist's Perspective" opened Thursday, marking a new curatorial project that Haus Gallery hopes to turn into an annual tradition: a dialogue between artists and the public around issues they see as important right now.

The exhibition was assembled through an open call that drew dozens of professional artists from across generations.

With few restrictions on medium or format, artists were invited to submit one to three recent works that represented something personally meaningful to them, reflecting a significant personal position or worldview.

None of the works had been previously exhibited, and artists were asked to personally provide a few lines contextualizing each work and its significance in terms of the show. These accompanying texts, the gallery said, form an important part of the project and are included on site as well as on their website.

Nearly 60 works were ultimately selected, bringing together different artistic perspectives as well as their common threads to provide a unique collective portrait of the present moment.

Rather than imposing a single interpretation, the exhibition leaves viewers to consider what Estonian artists are depicting, what moves them and why.

51 Estonian artists

Haus Gallery, which has been active on Estonia's art scene since 1997, says the project is rooted in its conviction that art can map our emotional history and reflect what takes place in society through the personal but broadly resonant perspectives of individual artists.

Curated by Piia Ausman, the exhibition features 51 artists, including Vano Allsalu, Jaan Elken, Mall Nukke, Marko Mäetamm, Maarit Murka, Liisa Jugapuu, Mari Früling, Tiit Pääsuke, Laurentsius, Katariin Mudist, Liisa Mudist, Mari Roosvalt, Külli Suitso, Lisa Add and Valeri Vinogradov.

"From the Artist's Perspective" will remain on view through October 24.

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