Day of Countryside Living organizer says rural life best suits active people

Reve Lambur, the lead organizer of Day of Countryside Living, said that anyone interested in rural life should definitely go meet the vibrant communities who are eager to welcome new residents.

Rural living is best suited for active people, because there are so many opportunities to create something new yourself, she added.

"There are two ideas behind organizing Day of Countryside Living. One is to show that living in the countryside is very pleasant, and to give people who have thought about moving there a chance to see what the local community is like — whether there is work, whether there is housing," said coordinator Reve Lambur.

The second idea is to show local residents what their municipality looks like. "Maybe new people have moved in — it's a chance to introduce them to the community, and for the community to feel proud of their municipality, to see that it's such a great place to live," Lambur said.

This year, 26 rural municipalities are participating. "In previous years, the municipality itself had to be the main contact point, but this year communities could take the lead as well, so we wouldn't take away the opportunity from communities that are actively looking for new residents," Lambur said.

The pandemic, she noted, encouraged many people to move to the countryside — and stay. "Many of them are families with children, because rural living is safe. The downside is that services aren't always close at hand. Families definitely need a car. When visiting communities, you can ask directly about the pros and cons of living there," Lambur explained.

"You don't just move into a house — you move into a community. That's the message of the day. Rural life suits active people. There are so many opportunities to create and do things yourself, to become a spark‑person — someone whose actions matter to others," Lambur said.

This year's Day of Countryside Living will take place on September 19.

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